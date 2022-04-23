Prime Vintage Real Estate receives accolades for sales from Danube Properties

Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 12:03 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 12:05 PM

Prime Vintage Real Estate, a full-service boutique brokerage and advisory firm in the UAE, received Certificate of Appreciation from Danube Properties in an event in the presence of Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Properties, and Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of Danube Group. The team efforts were acknowledged and appreciated for distinguished sales performance.