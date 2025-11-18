Prime Minister oversees signing of 55 pacts in major push for Egypt’s offshoring industry

Under the patronage of Dr Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) announced the signing of 55 strategic agreements with leading multinational and local technology companies operating in offshoring and IT-enabled services. The signings, which include partnerships with Teleperformance, Accenture, Deloitte, VOIS, Luxoft, RSA, and Capgemini, reaffirm Egypt’s position as a regional powerhouse for global business services and highlight the country’s growing role as a preferred destination for digital and business services operations.

The signing ceremony, witnessed by Dr Madbouly and Dr Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, gathered senior representatives from partner organisations and key industry leaders. This latest round of agreements reflects Egypt's strong position in the global offshoring and technology services sector, driven by a unique combination of skilled talent, strong infrastructure, and cost competitiveness.

Crucially, these partnerships are set to generate thousands of high-value job opportunities for Egyptian youth across various segments, particularly in business process outsourcing (BPO) and IT, and engineering and high-end technology services. This effort goes beyond numbers; it represents a tangible commitment to empowering the workforce with future-ready skills. These agreements aim to build a skilled workforce ready to meet the challenges of a fast-changing digital economy.

The agreements align seamlessly with ITIDA’s strategic objectives to elevate Egypt’s footprint in the global offshoring market, attract foreign investments, and generate sustainable employment opportunities across the country. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to nurturing a knowledge-based digital economy, empowering youth with future-ready skills, and establishing Egypt as a trusted partner for global enterprises seeking scalable, innovative, and high-quality digital service delivery.

Commenting on the signings, Dr Talaat stated: “Egypt has rapidly established itself as a leading hub for technology and digital services, driven by strategic vision, world-class infrastructure, and a highly skilled, youthful workforce. Our success is anchored in what we call RISE: Reliable talent, with over 760,000 graduates annually including 50,000 ICT specialists; Infrastructure readiness, from robust telecom networks to supportive government institutions; strategic proximity, offering cultural, linguistic, and time-zone alignment with global markets; and an Efficient cost structure that enables scalable, sustainable operations.”

“At this year’s Global Offshoring Summit, 55 international companies are expanding in Egypt, creating more than 70,000 new jobs over the next three years. This achievement reflects the strength of Egypt’s ICT and digital services ecosystem and underscores the confidence global enterprises place in our country as a trusted partner, connecting global ambition with local excellence and enabling companies to RISE together with us,” the minister added.

Eng. Ahmed Elzaher, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), stated: “Signing 55 new agreements with leading global and local players in the offshoring and technology sectors marks a defining moment for Egypt’s digital economy. It reflects the growing confidence of our partners in Egypt’s unique value proposition. Three years since launching Egypt’s Offshoring Strategy, we are grateful to our partners for their trust in establishing or expanding their global delivery centers in Egypt — their success is our success. At ITIDA, we view each new center and every expansion as a commitment — a commitment to grow it and ensure it achieves its full potential. We are confident that we will continue to meet this commitment because talent is abundant in Egypt.”

As the country celebrates the signing of these partnerships, the impact on Egypt’s economy is already significant. These agreements signal strong confidence from major companies and underscore Egypt’s continued success as an offshoring destination. With a history of successful collaborations and a commitment to fostering a supportive business environment, Egypt is well-prepared to meet the demands of the global market.