Prime Healthcare Group’s MD wins global medal

Dr Jamil Ahmed, MD, Prime Healthcare Group, receives the ACHSI medal from Dr Karen Luxford, CEO of ACHS and ACHS International, Australia

by Rhonita Patnaik Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 9:00 AM

Prime Healthcare is proud to announce Dr Jamil Ahmed as the winner of the prestigious Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS) International Medal 2022 in the Middle East. The medal recognises outstanding contributions by individuals to improve the quality and safety of international healthcare services consistent with its mission and values.

Instituted in 1984, the ACHS International Medal emphasises the values of accountability, customer focus, excellence, integrity, and teamwork, offering winners the platform to share their leadership learnings, and perspectives on patients and quality care.

Dr Fu-Chan Wei, chair professor, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and University, Taiwan, was awarded the ACHS International Medal 2022 for the Asia Pacific region.

Expressing his deep appreciation for the award, Dr Ahmed, said: “I am highly honoured to receive the ACHS International Award 2022. It is a recognition that will further inspire me to push the boundaries of quality healthcare and work for humanity’s benefit.”

“The journey of Prime began with the vision of providing personalised, best-in-class, and affordable patient care in the UAE. Our diligence, sincerity, focus, and commitment to innovation, ethics, and transparency have helped us become a leading healthcare group that allows society receive the best and most compassionate healthcare. I thank the ACHS for choosing me, and I am grateful to every member of the Prime Healthcare Group family for making this journey possible through their dedication and hard work,” Dr Ahmed added.