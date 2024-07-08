Prime Health launches cutting-edge 24/7 medical centre at DXB Terminal 3

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 2:26 PM

Prime Health has officially opened its state-of-the-art medical centre at Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB), significantly enhancing the airport's healthcare capabilities. This groundbreaking facility ensures that travelers and airport staff have access to world-class medical services around the clock.

The grand opening on July 4 was a resounding success, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by senior executives from Prime Health, Dubai Airports and DHA. The event included an exclusive tour of the facility, showcasing its advanced medical technology and services, and the introduction of the innovative Prime Smart Clinic.

Prime Medical Center offers 24/7 comprehensive healthcare services, including emergency care, general consultations, and specialised treatments. Equipped with the latest medical technologies, the centre ensures efficient and effective patient care. The Prime Smart Clinic provides quick and easy access to medical consultations and health information, streamlining the patient experience.

Dr Jamil Ahmed, managing director of Prime Health, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are delighted to bring our top-tier healthcare services to Dubai International Airport. This new facility underscores our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality medical care to everyone, enhancing the overall travel experience."

Welcoming the opening of the facility as a key enhancement of the airport, Meshari Al Bannai, chief people officer of Dubai Airports, shared his excitement: “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of this new medical centre at DXB. It highlights our dedication to the safety, health, and well-being of our people and our guests. Partnering with Prime Health allows us to offer top-notch medical care right at the airport, making travel more comfortable and reassuring for everyone. This centre represents a new benchmark in airport healthcare, reinforcing our commitment to service excellence and exceptional care at DXB." Prime Health also operates a clinic at DXB Terminal 1 and the Prime Hospital, located just three minutes away from the airport, further enhancing the healthcare support available to travelers and airport staff.

The Prime Medical Center at Terminal 3 represents a major step forward in Prime Health’s mission to deliver innovative and high-quality healthcare solutions. This new addition solidifies their position as a leader in the UAE’s healthcare sector, continuously evolving to meet the needs of the community.