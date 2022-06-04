Prime Health earns accreditation

The accreditation recognises the highest diagnostic standards followed by Premier Diagnostic and Medical Center Laboratory Dubai.

Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 9:04 AM Last updated: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 9:26 AM

Prime Healthcare Group has received accreditation for its Premier Diagnostic and Medical Center Laboratory Dubai by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). The laboratory, set up in 2011, is Prime’s referral diagnostic division, offering complete radiology and laboratory services, including anatomic pathology and microbiology. The accreditation recognises the highest diagnostic standards followed by Premier Diagnostic and Medical Center Laboratory Dubai.

Dr Antony Thomas, director of diagnostic services, pathologist, Prime Healthcare Group, said: “We are extremely proud to earn the CAP accreditation. It provides added value to our commitment to uphold the highest diagnostic standards in alignment with Prime’s vision. The accreditation certifies our mission to be the region’s most respected healthcare provider, offering the most effective treatment outcomes through our best-in-class professionals.”

The CAP is a global leader in laboratory quality assurance and a gold standard in the industry. Its accreditation process applies stringent quality checks to a laboratory’s qualifications, staff, equipment, facilities, safety programme and record, and management. Prime Hospital received the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation in 2016 and the Australian HealthCare Standards International accreditation (ACHS) in 2019.