Prime Estates marks another milestone with luxury villa development in District One

Dubai’s District One, MBR City, is set to welcome a bespoke luxury villa developed by Prime Estates. The company hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on September 22 in the presence of guests and media. Prime Estates, a leading luxury real estate brand, offers comprehensive project development and management services in a market experiencing remarkable growth.

Prime Estates is capitalising on Dubai’s unprecedented demand for luxury real estate, driven by global wealth migration, with over 6,700 millionaires relocating last year. According to reports, the UAE luxury residential real estate market stood at $45.11 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $70.91 billion by 2030. Meanwhile, villa appreciation remains unmatched by any other property category, with some communities registering gains of up to 92% over the past three years, making it a highly attractive investment.

Prime Estates’ end-to-end approach spans land acquisition, concept development, design, execution, sales, and marketing, ensuring the highest return on investment for clients. The company's full-spectrum project management and supervision services are perfectly positioned to serve the city’s growing high-net-worth client base, as luxury real estate agencies increasingly expand into complete project consulting to meet sophisticated investor needs.

Kundan Choudhary, founder and CEO, said: "Today's groundbreaking ceremony marks a key milestone, and I am immensely proud of the trust our client has placed in us. Dubai continues to grow as a global hub for luxury real estate, as a government-vision-led ultra-modern city attracting the global elite. This reflects our commitment to offering comprehensive solutions with precision, exclusivity, and maximum value for our clients. Through our turnkey development management approach, we transform visions into reality while delivering world-class living experiences that align with our clients’ tastes and imagination."

The villa is custom-designed to offer a luxurious and exclusive living experience, surrounded by world-class amenities. Located in the master development District One, home to the world’s largest man-made 7-km Crystal Lagoon, it offers residents serene waterfront living with direct access to swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, and other non-motorized aquatic activities. The development also features a 14 km boardwalk shoreline, 60% dedicated green spaces, and over 8.4 km of scenic cycling and running tracks, sheltered by tree-lined avenues looping seamlessly around the community.

