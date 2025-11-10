Prestige One Developments signs Hilton Branded Residences in the UAE

Prestige One Developments has signed a milestone agreement with global hospitality company, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) to develop the first waterfront standalone branded residences under Hilton’s flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand in the Middle East & Africa. The signing ceremony, held in Dubai, was attended by Sulaiman Saifi, vice chairman and, Ajmal Saifi, CEO of Prestige One Developments, alongside senior Hilton executives, including Daniel Wakeling, vice president Development Luxury & Residential, EMEA, and Feras Hasbini, managing director, Development Branded Residences, EMEA.

Located at one of Dubai’s most premium waterfront locations, the project will bring the iconic hospitality that has defined the Hilton brand for generations into the comfort of residents’ private homes, allowing owners to experience the brand’s hallmark consistency, quality and attention to detail. Rising over 40 floors, the building will offer 360-degree, unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai skyline, and Palm Jumeirah. The project will be comprised of residences ranging from one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, including a selection of exclusive penthouses. Residents will also enjoy a curated collection of exceptional amenities and bespoke experiences.

"Hilton is a name that has defined hospitality for over a century, and today, that legacy becomes part of Dubai’s residential skyline. This signing marks a defining moment; it is the beginning of a new chapter, where our vision for refined living joins Hilton’s unmatched global assurance," said Ajmal Saifi, CEO of Prestige One Developments.

Daniel Wakeling, vice president Development luxury and residential, EMEA added: "Dubai’s residential real estate market continues to thrive, driven by strong investor confidence and a growing demand for premier living experiences backed by trusted brands. We’re delighted to collaborate with Prestige One to bring UAE’s first Hilton Residences to this exciting location, providing owners with an innovative and elevated residential living experience, all while enjoying the trusted world-class hospitality that is synonymous with the Hilton brand."

Set along one of Dubai’s newest waterfront districts, this landmark project is perfectly situated within a planned mixed-use development, complete with vibrant marina zones and seamless connectivity to Downtown Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road. Residents will enjoy direct shoreline access, lively leisure promenades, capturing both the energy of the city and the calm of the sea.

The signing underscores Prestige One’s reputation as one of Dubai’s most distinctive developers, recognised for choosing prime locations and delivering thoughtfully crafted projects. The collaboration with Hilton continues this trajectory, marking a new chapter in Prestige One’s journey.