Prescott Development celebrates groundbreaking ceremony of Serene Gardens I & II in Discovery Gardens
The event took place on August 19, marking the official start of construction on this highly anticipated project
Prescott Development, a trusted name in luxury residential projects, has officially broken ground on Serene Gardens I & II, two iconic developments in Discovery Gardens. The groundbreaking ceremony, held on August 19 was attended by the CEO, director, senior management, and company executives. It marked the commencement of construction for these highly anticipated projects.
Serene Gardens I & II reflect Prescott Development’s commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative, and luxurious residences in Dubai's most sought-after locations. The developments will offer 184 units in Phase I and 285 units in Phase II, all meticulously crafted to meet residents' modern living needs.
The projects will feature a mix of stylish and spacious studio, one, two, and three- bedroom apartments. Each unit is fully furnished, equipped with smart home technology, and set within a family-friendly community surrounded by lush greenery.
"Serene Gardens I & II represent the kind of developments we envisioned when we started Prescott Development two decades ago - innovative design, high-quality construction, and luxurious residential communities across Dubai," said Shaheer, director of Prescott Development. "These projects mark a significant step toward realising our ambitious plans to create thriving and sustainable neighborhoods where people will love to live."
Strategically located just a 2-minute walk from Discovery Gardens Metro Station, Serene Gardens I & II offers residents easy access to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, shopping centers, dining options, and public transportation. Each unit offers stunning views, and residents will enjoy ultra-luxurious amenities designed to enhance modern urban living.
For more information, visit Prescott Development's official website prescottuae.ae or contact them at their toll-free number: 800 77 37 26.