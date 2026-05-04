Prepaire Labs to showcase UAE’s advanced biological intelligence platform at MIITE 2026

Company to highlight population-scale, predictive healthcare infrastructure at Abu Dhabi industrial platform

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 4 May 2026, 5:40 PM
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Prepaire Labs will participate in Make it in the Emirates 2026 (MIITE 2026), taking place from May 4–7, 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Prepaire Labs is building a population-scale biological intelligence platform designed to transform how healthcare systems operate — shifting from reactive treatment to predictive, continuously modelled human health. By integrating advanced genomics, multi-omics data, and digital twin technology, the platform enables real-time understanding of individual and population health dynamics.

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The company’s infrastructure combines genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and deep phenotyping within a single operational framework, enabling early disease detection, simulation of health trajectories, and precision-guided interventions at scale. This positions biological intelligence as a core layer of national infrastructure, supporting the UAE’s ambition to lead in next-generation healthcare and Medicine 3.0.

Prepaire Labs’ participation at MIITE 2026 reflects its role in advancing sovereign healthcare capabilities and establishing scalable systems for predictive, data-driven medicine.


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