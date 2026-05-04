Prepaire Labs to showcase UAE’s advanced biological intelligence platform at MIITE 2026

Prepaire Labs will participate in Make it in the Emirates 2026 (MIITE 2026), taking place from May 4–7, 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Prepaire Labs is building a population-scale biological intelligence platform designed to transform how healthcare systems operate — shifting from reactive treatment to predictive, continuously modelled human health. By integrating advanced genomics, multi-omics data, and digital twin technology, the platform enables real-time understanding of individual and population health dynamics.

The company’s infrastructure combines genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and deep phenotyping within a single operational framework, enabling early disease detection, simulation of health trajectories, and precision-guided interventions at scale. This positions biological intelligence as a core layer of national infrastructure, supporting the UAE’s ambition to lead in next-generation healthcare and Medicine 3.0.

Prepaire Labs’ participation at MIITE 2026 reflects its role in advancing sovereign healthcare capabilities and establishing scalable systems for predictive, data-driven medicine.