Premium waterfront residences: Breez by Danube Becomes Dubai Maritime City’s tallest tower with panoramic sea views

Danube Properties, one of the UAE’s most trusted and dynamic real estate developers, continues to set new benchmarks in luxury and value-driven living with the launch of its latest project – Breez by Danube. Rising majestically as Dubai Maritime City’s tallest residential tower, Breez ushers in a new era of premium waterfront living, where panoramic sea views meet world-class design. Offered under Danube’s signature 1% monthly payment plan, the project makes the dream of owning a luxury home on the water more accessible than ever.

This launch also marks Danube’s second landmark development and fourth tower in Dubai Maritime City, following the resounding success of Oceanz by Danube, which redefined waterfront living in Dubai. Building on that momentum, Breez reflects the developer’s vision of transforming Dubai’s maritime district into one of the city’s most sought-after lifestyle destinations. Breez presents an opportunity for both homeowners and investors to secure a rare asset that combines lifestyle, prestige, and long-term financial growth. With waterfront plots becoming increasingly limited, Breez offers strong ROI and enduring value.

Standing tall as a 60-storey tower with a built-up area of around 1.5 million sq. ft., Breez by Danube is designed as a landmark address that embodies luxury from every angle. The development will feature more than 1,000 units — from modern studios and spacious 1–4 bedroom apartments to ultra-exclusive Breez Duplex Villas — all oriented to capture breathtaking, unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf. Complementing its residences, Breez will also host a curated mix of retail outlets and restaurants, bringing shopping and dining experiences right to residents’ doorstep.

Every detail of Breez has been thoughtfully curated to embody resort-style living. The tower will feature more than 40 lifestyle amenities, blending leisure, wellness, and community experiences. Highlights include rooftop infinity pools overlooking the ocean, state-of-the-art wellness and fitness centers, landscaped jogging tracks, outdoor cinemas under the stars, BBQ decks, lush gardens, and children’s play zones. Each residence comes fully furnished with elegant interiors, ensuring a seamless, move-in ready experience.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, said: "At Danube, our mission has always been to seamlessly blend luxury with affordability. With Breez by Danube, we’re not just offering homes — we’re delivering a premium waterfront lifestyle with panoramic sea views in one of Dubai’s most prestigious destinations. Dubai has consistently witnessed some of the highest ROI and value appreciation in waterfront properties, and Breez takes this legacy further. Building on the success of Oceanz, Breez elevates our vision by combining an iconic location, an exceptional lifestyle, and unmatched investment potential. Supported by our signature 1% monthly payment plan, Breez empowers both homeowners and investors to achieve their dreams without compromise."

With an anticipated completion date in July 2029, Breez underscores Danube’s hallmark reputation for innovation, affordability, and ahead-of-schedule delivery.