Premier Inn hosts a magical night of fashion, entertainment and communication

Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 12:05 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 12:08 PM

Premier Inn Barsha Heights Hotel hosted a magical at the Toad's Pub & Kitchen restaurant that combined the atmosphere of fashion, entertainment, and media. The hotel hosted a group of media professionals, influencers and those interested in the world of fashion and beauty.

The event was an introduction to the upscale British restaurant that served everyone the most delicious food and drinks.

The event was organised by Propaganda International, owner of Dubai Fashion Week and Catwalk International brands.

Osman Fakhri, general manager of Propaganda International, said: We are pleased to host this event in cooperation with the Premier Inn Hotel and sponsored by world-famous brands: APIVITA and Uriage.

This event precedes the major fashion event, which will be held next August, with the participation of a group of the most famous fashion designers in the region, including the Syrian designer Wael Jamal from GeoDress, who presented some of his wonderful dresses in the evening today.

Amer Ammar, manager of the Premier Inn Barsha Heights Hotel, said: "We are pleased to host these beautiful evenings that combine fashion, entertainment, and social meetings, in the presence of a group of media people, celebrities of social networks and the fashion professionals and enthusiasts."