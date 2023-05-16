Prachi Dhabal Deb registers her name in the World Book Of Records

The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, happiness and marketing director, Union Coop, Huda Salem Saif, senior communication section manager at Union Coop and staff from both sides.
Prachi Dhabal Deb, the renowned cake artist from India, has once again made her country proud on the global stage by securing her third consecutive win in the World Book of Records. Her incredible talent and hard work have earned her widespread recognition and admiration, not only in India but across the world. The cake is a length of 10 feet 01 inches height of 04 feet 07 inches and width of 03 feet 08 inches while weighing a total of 200 kilograms.
Deb's artistic abilities have taken the cake decoration industry to a whole new level, and her designs have been featured in numerous international publications and platforms. Her work has been described as innovative, intricate, and awe-inspiring, making her a role model for aspiring artists and entrepreneurs in the country.
Deb's win in the World Book of Records has put India on the global map as a hub of creative talent and innovation. It is a testament to the country's rich cultural heritage and its ability to produce world-class talent in various fields.
Her incredible achievement is an inspiration to millions of young Indians who aspire to achieve greatness and make a difference in the world. Deb's story is proof that with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, anything is possible, and the sky is the limit.
As her story continues to inspire and motivate people worldwide, Deb has become a true ambassador of Indian talent and culture, and her legacy is sure to live on for generations to come.
— Safiha Alam is an independent lifestyle journalist.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, happiness and marketing director, Union Coop, Huda Salem Saif, senior communication section manager at Union Coop and staff from both sides.
Moreover, the project provides an attractive payment plan that enables buyers to own their dream home without financial stress.
A privilege lounge with personalised services is another feature of the showroom, to be run by a set of specially trained staff.
The collection is crafted in 18 karat gold and are further accentuated with the use of stones like white mother of pearl and green malachite.
We, therefore, financially supported a unique drive called ‘Rickshaw Ambulance’ where an auto-rickshaw can be equipped with an oxygen cylinder and can be utilised as an ambulance.
We are delighted to welcome her to the family and inspire new possibilities.” Han So Hee is set to star in the brand’s Fall Winter 2023 campaign which will be unveiled in the third quarter of 2023.