Prachi Dhabal Deb registers her name in the World Book Of Records

Deb's win in the World Book of Records has put India on the global map as a hub of creative talent and innovation

By Safiha Alam Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 1:27 PM

Prachi Dhabal Deb, the renowned cake artist from India, has once again made her country proud on the global stage by securing her third consecutive win in the World Book of Records. Her incredible talent and hard work have earned her widespread recognition and admiration, not only in India but across the world. The cake is a length of 10 feet 01 inches height of 04 feet 07 inches and width of 03 feet 08 inches while weighing a total of 200 kilograms.

Deb's artistic abilities have taken the cake decoration industry to a whole new level, and her designs have been featured in numerous international publications and platforms. Her work has been described as innovative, intricate, and awe-inspiring, making her a role model for aspiring artists and entrepreneurs in the country.

Deb's win in the World Book of Records has put India on the global map as a hub of creative talent and innovation. It is a testament to the country's rich cultural heritage and its ability to produce world-class talent in various fields.

Her incredible achievement is an inspiration to millions of young Indians who aspire to achieve greatness and make a difference in the world. Deb's story is proof that with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, anything is possible, and the sky is the limit.

As her story continues to inspire and motivate people worldwide, Deb has become a true ambassador of Indian talent and culture, and her legacy is sure to live on for generations to come.

— Safiha Alam is an independent lifestyle journalist.