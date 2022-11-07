Powering Clean Energy Solutions

The retailer is on a mission to provide reliable clean energy solutions for residential and commercial spaces

Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 10:41 AM Last updated: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 10:43 AM

Sharaf DG, one of the leading electronics retailers in the UAE, has ventured into sustainable energy solutions with Sharaf DG Energy, an initiative aimed at bolstering the UAE’s ambitious Net Zero 2050 drive.

The initiative is designed to provide responsible energy generation and conservation solutions to both individuals and corporates. It adopts a three-pronged approach, through comprehensive solar solutions, lighting and home automation.

Harnessing solar energy

Energy is an indispensable part of today’s life, whether in residential or commercial spaces. While clean and renewable options like solar energy have been around for a while, there have been several obstacles in making them a part of our residential and commercial spaces.

Sharaf DG Energy has been working towards making solar energy a realistic and accessible solution, by providing hassle-free solar PV rooftop solutions, and even car ports, ranging from on-grid and off-grid to hybrid systems.

A successful partnership with the Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) has enabled them to offer digital financing via the CBD app, through quick loans and credit cards, to facilitate access to solar solutions for clients. So far, Sharaf DG Energy boasts a portfolio of over 85 MW of projects across the country.

Lighting

Sharaf DG Energy lights up Dubai Airports with energy — and cost-efficient LED lighting solutions that generate annual savings of Dh5 million, without compromising on quality or ambience. LED technology has revolutionised the lighting industry, offering better performance at lower costs and higher energy savings.

The company has completed over 200 lighting projects across commercial, residential, industrial, public and utility spaces, and is a nationally registered Energy Services Company (ESCO) with RSB Dubai, SEWA, RAK Municipality and ADES.

Home automation

Smart homes are the future. The IoT has radically changed the capabilities of our private spaces. Smart security, entertainment, lighting, energy optimization and even curtains, as well as automated temperature control are just some of the innovations Sharaf DG Energy offers homeowners. All the solutions are robust, reliable and come at incredible value for the clients.

Energy powers the world as we know it, and therefore, producing and consuming it responsibly is critical to achieve both national and global carbon goals. This initiative from Sharaf DG is making access to responsible solutions easier and more affordable. Start your sustainability journey with the perfect partner — Sharaf DG Energy.

For more information contact:

E-mail: enquiry@sdgenergy.com

Tel: +971 4 2530780