Power Interactive marks 800-project milestone as it enters next phase of experiential technology growth

Power Interactive has completed more than 800 projects since its establishment in 2018, marking a significant milestone for the Dubai-based experiential technology company as it enters its next phase of growth across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC.

Power Interactive has evolved from event technology into an integrated experiential technology company working across permanent attractions, experience centres, immersive environments, interactive content, Professional AV, robotics and kinetic systems.

Bringing creative development, content, software, engineering and technical delivery together under one team has allowed the company to take responsibility for projects from concept through installation, operation and long-term support.

"800 gives us a lot of perspective on what makes an experience actually work," said Fahad Javaid, founder and CEO of Power Interactive. "Technology changes quickly, but people still respond to ideas that feel intuitive, relevant and memorable. What excites me now is applying everything we have learned to larger, more permanent experiences across the region."

Power Interactive has delivered lighting installations at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai and an AI-enabled experience centre for Visa Arabia in Riyadh, incorporating intelligent displays, robotics and immersive environments.

For PwC Middle East, the company developed interactive content, immersive visuals and a content management system for its Riyadh experience centre.

Power Interactive created a robotic donor recognition wall for Al Jalila Foundation that engraves donor names, as well as a three-metre immersive dome featuring wildlife and conservation content for Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve.

Its portfolio includes a gold-plated kinetic orrery for Emaar’s At.mosphere at Burj Khalifa, featuring more than 40 synchronised mechanical elements, and international projects for brands including adidas and Louis Vuitton.

The 800-project milestone comes as Power Interactive strengthens its Professional AV and Content Development divisions and focuses on permanent attractions, experience centres, AI, robotics and intelligent interaction.

For Javaid, the next phase is less about the number of projects and more about the scale, complexity and longevity of the work the company takes on.

"We have spent eight years building the team, experience and technical capability behind Power Interactive. The next phase is about bringing those disciplines together on more ambitious projects and creating experiences that remain relevant long after they open."

As investment continues across tourism, entertainment, hospitality, culture and destinations in the region, Power Interactive intends to grow from Dubai while expanding its work across the GCC.

"Our ambition is to build from this region and create work that can stand alongside the best experiential technology projects anywhere in the world," Javaid added.