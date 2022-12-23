Porsche Design opens second store in Dubai

Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 2:34 PM

With the opening of a second store in Dubai, the international lifestyle brand Porsche Design is strengthening its presence in the UAE, one of its most important growth markets. The grand opening of the new store in the Dubai Mall, one of the largest and most exclusive shopping malls in the world, took place on November 16 with invited guests. Spread across 100 sq m, the brand showcases its entire product portfolio consisting of high-quality mechanical wristwatches, eye wear, bags and luggage, small leather goods, electronics, fashion and sportswear as well as accessories.

The store design not only shows the Porsche Design brand from its familiar side – beautiful both in form and function – but also presents the attitude, history, and values behind the designs through innovative storytelling and a multisensory customer approach. This emotional content merges with the timeless design language and visible exclusivity of the store’s interior in order to create a new kind of brand experience.

Roland Heiler, CDO of Porsche Lifestyle Group and managing director at Studio F A Porsche, said: "In the Porsche Design Store, we bring our brand to life. Customers and fans of the brand can experience the DNA of Porsche design: passion, innovation, and precision. Dubai has become the epitome of lifestyle and luxury and thus represents an important market for us as an international design brand. The second location in the exclusive and prime location of the Dubai Mall – one of the top malls in the world – not only strengthens our local presence, but also promises great appeal far beyond the region. We would like to thank our partners at the Jashanmal Group, who have made this possible through their commitment."