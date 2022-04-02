Policybazaar.ae’s announces mega Ramadan offers

Customers who wish to buy a motor insurance policy can avail the discount of up to 50 per cent during the Holy Month.

Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 2:15 PM

Policybazaar.ae has announced offers on health insurance, motor insurance and term insurance during the Holy Month of Ramadan. In the spirit of giving back to the community and fulfilling our core purpose to aware, care and provide the best-in-class insurance/financial services to our customers, these offers will be available on its website until May 5.

Policybazaar.ae has recently partnered with GuideMeDoc and customers can avail value-added healthcare concierge services wherein the team at GuideMEeDoc would provide support and guidance throughout the customer’s medical journey including help in arranging consultations with the best doctors, liaising with the hospitals for procedures, seeking second opinions, helping patients book their lab tests, home care services, pharmacy, etc. free of cost. Additionally, customers can avail free health checkup if they buy a comprehensive health insurance policy during this time.

Customers who wish to buy a motor insurance policy can avail the discount of up to 50 per cent during the Holy Month. While those who would buy comprehensive insurance will get an amazon voucher worth Dh100. On the term life insurance side, buyers can avail 55 to 60 per cent discount from HAYAH insurance.