Policybazaar.ae and Cars24 drive a strategic partnership together

Neeraj Gupta, CEO, Policybazaar UAE

Abhinav Gupta, CEO, Gulf region, CARS24

Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 10:36 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 10:38 AM

Policybazaar.ae, UAE’s one-stop destination for online insurance and financial products marketplace announced a strategic partnership with Cars24, a well-known automobile focused e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles. Under this agreement, customers can enjoy a trustworthy and hassle-free experience when buying a pre-owned car and a comprehensive car insurance policy to go along with it. This is a first of its kind digital partnership that will revolutionise customer experience, with an end-to-end digital insurance purchase and issuance process offering customers convenience and transparency.

Policybazaar.ae is a brand of PBFintech (NSE and BSE – POLICYBZR) which was listed on the National and Bombay Stock Exchanges last year. Policybazaar.ae will offer Cars24 customers special curated insurance offering them a wide set of benefits along with additional covers for pre-owned vehicles from different trustworthy insurance companies. Customers will experience a seamless digital journey to see real-time quotes, compare costs and save money.

Neeraj Gupta, CEO Policybazaar UAE said,” We are excited to partner with Cars24. In a relatively short time like us, Cars24 has disrupted the online space by offering choices and flexibility for customers. Through this association, both the leading e-commerce platforms take a quantum leap in transforming the customer experience by bridging the gap of buying and insuring pre-owned vehicles via digital journey. At Policybazaar.ae we work towards instant issuance to ensure complete comprehensive insurance protection at pocket-friendly prices for every pre-owned vehicle, purchased from Cars24. We would also ensure that our customers avail convenient claim settlement services.”

Commenting further, Abhinav Gupta, CEO of the Gulf region for CARS24, said “We have disrupted an unorganised market in UAE and are here to offer an unparalleled online purchase experience of pre-loved cars. In a short period, we have received immense appreciation from our customers. We look at this partnership as a win-win relationship for both players. At Cars24 we are committed to offering our customers a strong digital ecosystem to deliver quality products and services for their customers. With Policybazaar.ae our customers are assured of instant insurance cover online and benefit from cutting-edge technology from both the entities.”

As a part of this partnership Policybazaar.ae customers can avail gift vouchers worth Dh1250 if they sell their cars on Cars24 between 31st March 1 to 31. The offer is available on cars that are manufactured after 2017 and have mileage less than 100K km.