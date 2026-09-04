PointAI launches physics-based virtual try-on technology for fashion commerce

PointAI has launched a real-time virtual try-on solution for apparel and fashion accessories, using physics-based simulation alongside generative artificial intelligence to model how garments behave on different body shapes and sizes.

The company has also introduced AI platforms for e-commerce and enterprise users and plans to launch an agentic commerce application for fashion shopping across India, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

According to PointAI, its Simulation AI differs from conventional generative AI systems by modelling garments as physical objects rather than relying primarily on pixel prediction. The technology combines physics-based simulation with deep-learning models trained across more than 200,000 body-type variations.

The company said the system can render garments on a digital representation of a user in under one second. It is designed to improve consistency in areas such as fabric drape, proportions, texture and colour.

Nitin Vats, founder and chief executive officer of PointAI, said: “Asking a GenAI model to generate an image by predicting every single pixel of how fabric drapes on a human body will not be as accurate as the image generated by simulating the underlying physics of the fabric. Also, it will use more computational resources and time to produce results in comparison to Simulation AI.”

PointAI is also developing an agentic commerce platform focused initially on fashion and accessories. Planned features include virtual try-on, mix-and-match capabilities, an AI fashion adviser and other shopping tools.

The company plans to eventually extend the platform to categories including automobiles, home appliances and gadgets. Its enterprise platform is expected to offer virtual try-on, fitting and recommendation plugins, image-based search, a virtual stylist, catalogue generation and customer support solutions. PointAI is also training a generative AI model for enterprise conversational applications.

Vats said: “The last decade of commerce was built for people who browsed. The next is built for people who delegate to the agents and assistants who can provide a real showroom experience online.”

PointAI currently serves brands across markets including India, Japan, South Korea and the United States. At Bharat Tex 2026 in New Delhi, the company launched an in-store virtual trial standee with Gokaldas Exports.

For Middle Eastern markets, PointAI said its fashion adviser can be adapted to reflect local preferences and allow users to interact in different languages and dialects.

The launch comes as retailers and technology companies continue to explore how artificial intelligence can improve digital product discovery, visualisation and personalisation across online commerce.

For more information, visit: www.pointai.com.