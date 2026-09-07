PointAI launches physics-based AI platform for fashion and digital commerce

PointAI, an artificial intelligence company specialising in Simulation AI, has launched two new platforms aimed at bringing physics-based artificial intelligence to fashion, e-commerce and enterprise applications.

The company has introduced PointAI Platforms, offering personalised AI solutions for e-commerce and enterprises, alongside an Agentic Commerce App designed for fashion and e-commerce shoppers. Both offerings are built on the same simulation core and are designed to support the growing adoption of AI-led shopping experiences.

The development comes as retailers and technology companies increasingly explore artificial intelligence for product discovery, personalisation, virtual try-on and digital commerce.

Unlike conventional generative AI systems that primarily generate images by predicting pixels, PointAI uses physics-based simulation to create digital twins of products and people. These digital replicas can then power product visualisation, media generation, advertising and interactive shopping while retaining the characteristics of the actual product.

In fashion, the technology combines generative models with physics-based simulation to replicate how fabrics behave across different body shapes and sizes. The approach is designed to address some of the more complex aspects of digitally representing clothing, including fabric draping, fit, texture and appearance.

Speed and cost are also becoming important considerations as retailers look to deploy virtual experiences at scale. Commercial virtual try-on APIs can cost approximately $0.15 per image and may take between 30 and 60 seconds to render, depending on the system and application. PointAI says its simulation-based technology can render an output in under 1 second, at roughly 1/100th of the per-render cost of generative alternatives.

“Asking a GenAI model to generate an image by predicting every single pixel of how fabric drapes on a human body will not be as accurate as the image generated by simulating the underlying physics of the fabric,” said Nitin Vats, founder and CEO of PointAI.

The launch comes at a time when agentic commerce is emerging as a significant area of development for the global retail industry. AI systems are increasingly being designed not only to recommend products but also to assist consumers throughout the shopping journey, from discovery and comparison to purchase decisions.

PointAI sees physics-based AI playing a role in this transition by allowing brands to combine AI-powered personalisation with accurate digital representations of real-world products. The technology could find applications across virtual try-on, product visualisation, interactive shopping, digital advertising and AI-powered sales assistance.