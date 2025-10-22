Poet Ameet Unnithan’s debut collection, Exit, explores modern solitude and the search for meaning

Poet and finance professional Ameet Unnithan has officially released his compelling debut poetry anthology, Exit, now available in paperback. The collection features 19 evocative poems that explore universal themes of solitude, sorrow, and resilience, offering sharp reflections on the complexities of modern society through the lens of everyday life.

Exit is an invitation for readers to step away from the superficialities of daily noise. Written in accessible yet powerful language, Ameet’s poems engage with the raw, unfiltered experiences that shape human existence, offering both personal resonance and essential interpretive space for readers to explore their own reflections.

Drawing inspiration from two profoundly contrasting environments — the serene natural landscapes of his native Kerala, India, and the vibrant, multicultural urban life of Dubai, UAE — Ameet connects with readers from diverse backgrounds, grounding his poetry in both nature and the rhythm of the city.

Reflecting on his creative journey, Ameet shared: "Through Exit, I wanted to capture the small, often overlooked moments of life — moments of solitude, reflection, and resilience that connect us all. I wrote these poems as an invitation to step away from life’s noise and into a space where readers can explore their own experiences alongside mine."

Since its release, Exit has begun resonating with readers seeking poetry that blends personal reflection, universal themes, and relatable insights into daily life. Each poem offers a moment of introspection and invites readers to interpret the work in their own way.

Exit is available at Amazon: https://amzn.eu/d/gdVfWEQ.