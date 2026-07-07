Plus500 appoints finfluencer Muhammad Alamer as brand ambassador

Plus500, the global multi-asset fintech group, has appointed Muhammad Alamer as its brand ambassador in the UAE. Alamer is among the first individuals in the country to hold a finfluencer registration, carrying registration number 4 with the federal market regulator, the Capital Market Authority (CMA), formerly known as the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

The appointment pairs Plus500's trading technology with an educator who has spent his career inside the UAE's financial system. Over nearly two decades, Alamer advised affluent and high-net-worth clients at several of the UAE's leading institutions, including Emirates NBD, Mashreq, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Commercial Bank of Dubai. From that vantage point he watched a quiet shift take hold: traders increasingly turned to online platforms and social media for the market insight they had once sought from their banks.

David Zruia, chief executive officer of the Plus500 Group, said: "Muhammad brings a rare mix to Plus500: deep institutional experience, real credibility with traders, and a clear commitment to education done responsibly. As one of the first registered finfluencers in the UAE, he reflects the standard we want to set in this market, and we are pleased to welcome him."

Muhammad Alamer said: "After nearly two decades in banking, wealth management and financial markets, one thing has stayed constant. People make better decisions when they understand why markets move, not just what they are doing. What drew me to Plus500 was the way it brings together technology, education and a strong trading platform to support traders build that understanding. Whether I am working with Premium Customers, speaking at a webinar or sharing analysis online, my goal is the same - to guide traders think clearly, manage risk and stay disciplined."

As Plus500's UAE brand ambassador, Alamer hosts public webinars and open educational initiatives available to Plus500’s global customer base, including users of Plus500’s local subsidiary Plus500Gulf Securities, a UAE-based CMA-regulated broker. He also leads webinars, seminars and educational initiatives for both new and experienced traders. He continues to publish regular market commentary and analysis through Plus500's online platforms, covering commodities, global markets and macroeconomic trends.