Plugin and Blockedge signs a global partnership to enhance the utility of XDC’s DeFi and fintech ecosystem

Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 4:46 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 5:14 PM

Plugin and Blockedge announced an exclusive partnership that brings together the market-leading strengths of each firm to enhance the offering and utility of XDC’s DeFi and Fintech Ecosystem. That’s to be achieved by leveraging Plugin decentralised oracle built on the XDC network to decentralize numerous E-commerce and other Web 3.0 spaces.

The landmark partnership seeks to redefine the way e-commerce marketplaces create decentralized and distributed transaction histories and asset statuses, helping maintain the resulting ledgers for each system in real time.

And as more people increasingly turn to e-commerce marketplaces to purchase an array of products, this collaboration enables the combining of leading expertise in identifying and sourcing opportunities leading to the development of more robust decentralized applications for the global market.

The MoU signing ceremony was held on 9th February 2023 at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights in Dubai. The event was graced by Billy Sebell, executive director at XDC Foundation and director of ecosystem development North America at XDC Hybrid Blockchain Network USA, who was the distinguished chief guest for the ceremony; Anand Kumar, chief revenue officer, SecureKloud Technologies Limited; Srinivas Mahankali director, SecureKloud Technologies Ltd and chief business officer, Blockedge Technolgies Inc; Ronald Mitchell from USA; Prasanna Lohar; Thani Al Ketbi; Faris El-Malik and Col Dr Inderjeet Singh who are distinguished advisory board members for Plugin along with Vinod Khurana, co-founder - Plugin and CEO, Suvik Group and Kapil Khurana, co-founder – Plugin and director of Suvik Group in UAE.

Sebell stated: "The creation of the joint venture between two conglomerates has come at the right time and place and will give immense potential to add value to the blockchain ecosystem as a whole and particularly for the XDC community."

Leveraging the collective expertise of Suvik and Blockedge, together with SecureKloud and XDC network’s ecosystem, the collaboration will add impetus to key areas in the organisation's DApp development. These areas touch on:

● dApp conceptualisation

● dApp architecture and development

● dApp consultancy

● dApp launches — from whitepaper creation to listing dApp tokens on top-tier exchanges.

Through the collaboration, leveraging Plugin, XDC’s decentralised oracle and Blockedge’s, unique expertise in enterprise blockchain networks across varied industries becomes a reality. Together, the organisations will help tailor decentralised applications that convert siloed transactions into more decentralised forms — all while ensuring utmost data security and data governance capabilities.

To add, the global partnership seeks to increase the offering and utility of DeFi and Fintech ecosystem on the XDC network through:

● The launch of more than 10 decentralised applications, every year.

● Working on proprietary systems, tools, and technologies that will eliminate barriers to adoption for enterprise blockchain systems, catalysing the adoption of Web3 ecosystems across the globe.

Lastly, the new partnership is consistent with Plugin and Blockedge’s expansion objectives, targeting to increase the offering and utility of DeFi and Fintech ecosystems through decentralised data oracles and enterprise blockchain systems.