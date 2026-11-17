Player Two Interactive Limited has announced its launch in Ras Al Khaimah and opened registration of interest for an online gaming coaching platform. Founded by Adam Thornhill, the company has a social mission to help people build the confidence to play and socialise with others. It has committed 20 per cent of its profits to charities and projects that support mental health and tackle cyberbullying.

The service is aimed at people learning a game for the first time, returning to gaming after a break or looking to improve their skills. It will also give freelance coaches a way to reach players looking for help with a particular game.

"During COVID, and again after I moved abroad in 2022, gaming was one of the ways I stayed close to friends back home. Whether we were playing Ultimate Team or doing bank heists in Grand Theft Auto, it gave us a chance to catch up and sometimes meet new people. That experience inspired me to start Player Two and help others make those connections through gaming," Thornhill said.

Players will be able to find a coach based on the game they want to play, their experience and what they want to learn. Once bookings open, they will be able to choose a session time and meet their coach online to ask questions and practise as they play. The company’s website offers a preview using fictional coach profiles.

Player Two plans to offer coaching for titles including Grand Theft Auto VI, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Battlefield 6 and EA Sports FC 27, subject to coach availability and game release schedules.

The website also features case studies drawn from independent research into gaming and social connection. They include examples of how online play helped friends stay in touch during lockdown and how people who moved abroad used games to maintain friendships back home.

Player Two says it will name the charities and projects it supports as the business develops. It will reinvest the remaining 80 per cent of profits in developing the platform, supporting its gaming community and making coaching more accessible.

Coaching sessions and bookings are still in development. Players, freelance coaches and prospective partners can register their interest and opt in for updates on the Player Two website.