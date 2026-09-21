Plast Eurasia invites Middle East buyers for its 35th edition

Plast Eurasia, the 35th International Istanbul Plastics Industry Fair, will take place at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul from December 2–5, 2026, bringing manufacturers, technology providers, raw material suppliers, distributors, buyers and other industry professionals together around cross-border trade and new production technologies.

"Plast Eurasia is designated among the prestigious trade fairs by the Ministry of Trade. For 35 years, it has supported the sector’s development and growth by helping companies build commercial connections," said İlhan Ersözlü, general manager at Tüyap Fairs Production Inc. "We are carrying that experience into this edition with a focus on trade, technology and the continued development of the industry."

Interest in the 2026 fair is already reflected in stand sales. Around three months before the opening, 90 per cent of exhibition space had been sold, while organisers expect 80,000 domestic and international visitors.

Visitor outreach is focused on Germany, Belgium, Greece, Romania, France, Italy and Poland, alongside the UAE, Morocco, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The four MENA markets are part of the fair’s wider effort to attract professional buyers from different regions to Istanbul. The country mix gives the event a regional dimension spanning Europe and MENA.

For exhibitors, the international visitor mix is intended to support new commercial contacts and the development of existing trading relationships. For buyers, the fair brings machinery suppliers, materials companies and other plastics industry participants together in one location.

Plast Eurasia will bring together two core parts of the plastics industry: plastic production machinery, and raw materials and chemicals. The exhibition will also cover next-generation production technologies, machinery solutions and developments around efficiency, innovation and value-added production.

This structure allows industry professionals to review equipment, materials and production approaches during the same visit. New products and technologies will sit alongside meetings aimed at helping companies assess business opportunities across international markets.

The anniversary programme will include a Milestones Map tracing key stages in the fair’s 35-year history and changes in the plastics industry. A chronological presentation will show how the fair and the sector have developed over that period.

An exhibition of historic plastics production machinery will show how production technologies have changed over time. Companies that have contributed to Plast Eurasia’s development during its 35-year history will also be recognised with plaques at the opening ceremony.

The Stage is Yours! programme will give exhibitors 30-minute presentation slots in the foyer to share value-added products, technologies, success stories and industry solutions with visitors.

Guided tours will be organised for international purchasing delegations. The programme will include guided routes, visits to demo and event areas, access to the Hosted Buyer Lounge and dedicated support services. It is designed to help buyers reach relevant product groups and exhibitors more efficiently, while giving participating companies more focused contact with international purchasing teams.

Plast Eurasia is organised by Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc. in cooperation with PAGEV (Turkish Plastics Industry Research, Development and Education Foundation) and with the support of the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade.