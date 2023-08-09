Planning to study abroad? Here's five things to add to your checklist
Ipek Aydin, Director at PTE - Middle East and Africa underlines everything you should do step by step to be well prepared for your studies abroad
As the school year reaches its end, high school students and those aiming for a master's degree are getting ready to engage in the demanding application procedure for a programme at a university abroad. Pursuing education overseas is highly desired by many individuals, as it expands their personal and professional perspectives and fosters comprehensive development. Notably, the UAE places significant emphasis on sending students abroad for studies, with reports suggesting an approximate annual count of 15,000 students while Saudi Arabia has introduced the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship programme for certain qualitative majors at leading international universities to support its Vision 2030.
Choose your university
The first step is to narrow down on the best universities for your program of choice. Essential factors to consider include the cost of living, tuition fees, career opportunities in the country, including your overall safety and well-being. When it comes to the MENA region, popular destinations for study abroad aspirants are the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. These countries serve as gateways for personal and professional growth.
Shortlist what you need to apply
The next stage involves verifying the requirements of the application process for your chosen programme and university. Most academic institutions typically request academic transcripts, identification documents, a personal essay, letters of recommendation, and proof of English proficiency. If English isn't your native language, demonstrating your ability to read, write, speak, and understand English is essential to comprehend course materials and to obtain your student visa. To fulfill this requirement, you will need to register for and successfully complete an English-language proficiency test such as the PTE Academic. The PTE offers various preparation options, including scored practice tests, PTE academic question banks, the official guide to PTE academic, and the PTE academic English booster. These resources provide comprehensive information and practical advice for each section of the exam, simplifying your preparation process.
Find out if you're eligible to work
Just because you've been granted a visa to live in a country, doesn't mean you have the right to work full-time. Many student visas put a cap on how many hours people can work. For example, in Australia students are allowed to work up to 40 hours every two weeks during the school term. If you're not on a student visa, it is likely you'll have permission to work full-time. However, many countries require you to apply for a social insurance number - or something similar - before you can.
Create a budget
Before moving to a new country, you should have some savings. In some cases, depending on your visa type and the country you're moving to, you might be required to show proof of savings with your visa application. Day-to-day living costs may also be more expensive abroad, and it could take you longer than anticipated to find a job - so it's important to have money put away to help you settle in. Many governments offer cost of living calculators online, which can be a great resource for new immigrants.
When you arrive, you'll also need to open a bank account. This can often be done online. Some banks even have accounts specifically designed for newcomers and offer credit cards to help build credit history.
Check if your test scores are accepted by the university/country
Verify that your chosen school accepts the language test you plan to take to avoid spending money on an incompatible test. For example, the computer-based PTE Academic test is recognized by 3,000 academic institutions worldwide, including countries such as Australia, the US, the UK, Canada, and more. Also, from this August students wishing to study in Canad through the Student Direct Steam can now take PTE Academica.
PTE Academic is approved by the governments of the UK, Australia, and New Zealand for all types of visas. PTE UKVI for example, is a Home Office-approved Secure English Language Test (SELT) for all visas that require a four-skill language test, and is recognised by 99 per cent of UK universities and colleges. And PTE Core, 4 skills test similar to PTE Academic is recognised by Canada for permanent residency and citizenship.
PTE brings together human expertise and the latest AI technology to deliver an English language proficiency test that is both impartial and highly accurate. Test-takers have the flexibility to select a convenient test slot, which can be scheduled as little as 24 hours in advance. There are multiple test centres across MENA, most notably in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia; Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Doha in Qatar. Moreover, the test can be taken from the comfort of one's home. PTE Academic delivers results within 36 hours on average, enabling test-takers to make well-informed decisions about their next steps.
Millions of people around the globe aspire to move abroad to study or work as a stepping stone in their lives. Being able to speak English helps to make a real connection with people as it is the most commonly spoken language in the world with over 1.5 billion English speakers across the globe. The more proficient you are, the better you can express yourself. If you are looking to add value to your college applications, jobs, or just enhance your skills, taking an English language proficiency test can go a long way.
Check the English-language proficiency test off your list today: www.pearsonpte.com/.