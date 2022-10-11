Plan your next vacation with Apollo Times Travel and Tourism

Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 11:18 AM Last updated: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 11:43 AM

Personal planning and preparing your holiday destination takes a fair amount of effort and planning. Even more so when travelling with family that involves seniors and children or a group of friends. Apollo Times Travel and Tourism LLC is a one-stop destination that caters to all kinds of inbound and outbound travel solutions. The in-house team at the company has a vast knowledge of the art of travel so that you and your loved ones can sit back and relax. Apollo Times Travel and Tourism LLC handles everything from the moment you meet your dedicated travel consultant till you return from your fun excursion and touch base with your comfortable abode.

A brand of trust

Taking a break from the hustle and bustle of life is something precious to many of us. We all deserve the best in life and the freedom to travel is a privilege one must take advantage of.

Apollo Times Travel and Tourism LLC is not just any travel agency, but it has definite plans for making your holiday trip fruitful. Discover new frontiers, taste the unknown and revel in exotic surroundings without the hassle or stress of planning itineraries. Leave it to the professionals to design travel packages to suit your needs. Yes, that means you and your travel companions, including the tiny tots, can enjoy the ultimate dream holiday.

Experiences to remember

Apollo Times Travel and Tourism LLC has a qualified team to compile exhilarating adventures as part of your itinerary. These range from desert safaris, dhow cruises, scuba diving, river rafting and skydiving. The agency covers almost 90+ countries at a competitive price and also offers up to 20 per cent discount on local sightseeing, visa and flight tickets.

Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are some of the destinations that are preferred by the UAE residents.

The list of services include:

. Global visa assistance

. UAE visit visa

. Air tickets

. Aircraft charters

. Hotel booking

. Holiday packages

. Pilgrimage packages

. Cruise bookings

. Sightseeing tours

. Airport transfer

. Travel insurance

Phone: +971 4 318 0357

Email: info@apollotimestravelandtourism.com