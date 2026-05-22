Plan B Group releases tribute song highlighting UAE unity

Plan B Group has released a musical tribute dedicated to the UAE, highlighting themes of unity, coexistence and multiculturalism.

According to a statement, the composition was inspired by the UAE’s values of tolerance, equal opportunity and peaceful coexistence among diverse communities. The tribute was created as a reflection of the country’s multicultural environment and the experiences of expatriates who have built their lives and careers in the UAE over the years.

The composition also highlights the UAE’s position as a destination for people from different nationalities who continue to live and work together within a diverse social and economic environment. Residents from more than 200 nationalities currently live in the country.

Speaking to the media, Dr Harmeek Singh, chairman of Plan B Group, said recent regional developments had reinforced appreciation for the UAE’s stability, safety and social cohesion.

“Today, expatriates see the UAE as far more than a workplace. For many, it is a home where they aspire to build their future, raise families, grow businesses, and live peacefully with dignity and security,” he said.

Dr Singh added that the UAE continues to bring together people from different cultural and professional backgrounds through its focus on economic growth, innovation and equal opportunities for residents.

He further noted that many expatriates who initially arrived in the UAE for professional opportunities now view the country as a long-term home because of its stable environment and quality of life.

The UAE’s principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence have frequently been highlighted by Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan through initiatives promoting cultural understanding and social harmony across communities.

Dr Singh said the UAE’s inclusive environment allows people from different cultural backgrounds to preserve their identities while contributing to the country’s continued development and international standing.