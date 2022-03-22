PizzaExpress collaborates with Upfield to launch “Go Green Menu”

Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 5:15 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 5:17 PM

PizzaExpress has partnered with Upfield to launch an exciting and delicious plant-based menu using the award-winning 100 per cent vegan alternative to cheese, Violife®. This collaboration is PizzaExpress’ response to the rising demand for plant-based and vegan options in the UAE. As more people search for alternatives to dairy for health, environmental and ethical reasons, PizzaExpress has taken the initiative, in partnership with Upfield and Violife, to support its customers’ aspirations.

From Vegans to flexitarians, the new Go Green Menu made with Violife® means everyone can now enjoy delicious, plant-based meals at PizzaExpress. The specially curated limited-edition menu features an assortment of Starters, Salads, Pizzas, Pasta, Desserts and Mocktails without compromising taste and flavours. The menu is available in all PizzaExpress branches across the UAE for dine-in and delivery from mid-March 2022.

Violife® is an award-winning, dairy cheese alternative that brings the same taste, texture, and flavour to dishes, giving chefs and bakers the flexibility to create delicious plant-based dishes. It is 100 per cent vegan and allergen-free. With more than 30 years of development and production experience, Violife® is the global leader in vegan alternatives to cheese with a proud history of making great-tasting, vegan products since the 90s.

Speaking on the launch of the menu, Prashanth Menon, regional director, PizzaExpress UAE said: “Restaurant chains across the globe are launching vegan alternatives to cater to an increasingly flexitarian consumer base. The switch to plant-based diets is seen as necessary for improved health and to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. It is truly satisfying to be in a position to help our customers be kinder to themselves and the planet at the same time,” he added.

Reinier Weerman, general manager Upfield Middle East and North Africa said: "There has been growing preference for plant-based meals in the UAE in the last few years. Almost half (46 per cent) of UAE’s population are millennials, and about 60 per cent of millennials worldwide consider themselves as flexitarian. With this clear need for plant-based options for diners, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with PizzaExpress in creating delicious yet sustainable menus."

Renowned for its passion for making good food and memorable times since 1965, PizzaExpress continues its commitment to bringing fresh ideas and great flavours to the table without compromising the ingredients. The choice of Upfield as PizzaExpress’ partner for this menu was based on the company’s expertise and reputation for producing plant-based foods and ingredients that deliver on taste, quality, and performance.

Upfield is the largest plant-based consumer products company in the world and the number one global producer of plant-based spreads and cheeses. The company believes that a plant-based future is a sustainable future and is at the forefront of advocating for a shift in food systems. This new partnership with PizzaExpress brings this vision to life even further in the UAE.

Learn more about Violife® here: https://violifefoods.com