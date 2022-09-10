PizzaExpress celebrates 22 years of success in the UAE

Published: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 12:37 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 1:01 PM

This year has been significant for PizzaExpress as it celebrates its 57th birthday, which also marks 22 years of the pizza restaurant chain’s presence in the UAE. Renowned for its passion for good food and memorable times since 1965, PizzaExpress is committed to serving fresh ideas and great flavours without compromising on the ingredients.

Addressing the ever-growing demand for vegan cuisine in the UAE, PizzaExpress brings an exciting plant-based menu using the award-winning 100 per cent vegan alternative to cheese. Since August 22, customers can choose an all-new vegan range as part of an a la carte menu – from vegan starters to main courses and even desserts made from the best dairy-free vegan cheese and nutrient-laden plant-based cheese meat.

Prashanth Menon, regional director at PizzaExpress UAE, said: “Restaurant chains across the globe are launching vegan alternatives to cater to an increasingly flexitarian consumer base. The switch to plant-based diets is necessary for improved health and avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.”