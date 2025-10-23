Pirelli Cyber Tyre named “V2X Innovation of the Year” at Autotech Breakthrough Awards 2025

Pirelli’s Cyber Tyre has been awarded the title of “Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Innovation of the Year” at the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards 2025, an international recognition by the Tech Breakthrough intelligence platform that celebrates the most innovative players and technologies in the automotive sector.

Cyber Tyre is the world’s first intelligent tyre system capable of collecting data directly from the tyre, processing it through Pirelli’s proprietary software and algorithms, and communicating it in real time to the vehicle’s electronic systems. This enables enhanced driving dynamics, safety, and seamless integration with digital infrastructures.

AutoTech Breakthrough highlighted the technology’s pivotal role in the evolution of connected and autonomous mobility, stating: "Cyber Tyre is a key technology for the future of smart mobility, which includes autonomous driving, connected vehicles, and the digitalisation of infrastructures. By integrating intelligence directly into the tyre, Pirelli Cyber Tyre makes transport systems safer, as well as sustainable and data-driven."

Piero Misani, CTO of Pirelli, said: "This recognition highlights the value of Cyber Tyre, which gives the tyre a new role in the revolution currently taking place in mobility. In Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), the availability of precise real-time data is essential. Our technology enables, for the first time, the transmission of detailed information to the vehicle’s electronics regarding the tyre’s status and road surface conditions, improving safety, performance, and efficiency. The system has already been adopted on high-end vehicles, with the goal of expanding its application to a broader range of vehicles and functionalities through V2X connectivity."

In addition to in-car functionalities, Pirelli Cyber Tyre supports V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) and V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure) communication, contributing to the development of smart roads and smart cities. The data collected can assist in urban mobility planning, infrastructure maintenance, and the optimisation of public transport and fleet management systems.

The various V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) capabilities enable real-time warnings to vehicles and drivers about road conditions, interaction with traffic lights and road signs, and critical support for the development of autonomous driving technologies.

Cyber Tyre technology is already commercially available and has been adopted on several high-end and premium vehicle models. Most recently, Aston Martin and Pirelli announced an agreement to integrate the system into the British luxury brand’s future vehicles.

Pirelli’s technology has been recognised as a decisive step forward in the development of smart, connected, and data-driven mobility, reinforcing the company’s leadership in tyre innovation and its commitment to safer, more sustainable transport systems.