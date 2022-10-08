Pioneers who led a revolution in India
Dr Ramon Llamba
Dr Ramon Llamba, a life and business coach in Gurgaon, teaches practical and tried-and-true methods for living a life of true potential that is effective, balanced, and fulfilling. Dr Llamba, a PhD in quantum physics, has impacted the lives of countless people during her 25-year career as a coach and motivator. At Zomato, Qatar Gas Doha, Emirates Dubai, Shahnaz Hussain, Coke, Action shoes, Wembley Paints and Chemicals, Microtek, Taj Group, and Zuri White Sand Resorts, she has trained many corporate and senior managers in the areas of emotional management, people management, cultural exchange programmes, and so on. She has also healed many patients suffering from depression, bipolar disorder, and anxiety. Dr Llamba's credentials include a PhD in metaphysics, life coaching, the law of attraction, reiki master, metaphysical parenting and relationships, neurolinguistic programme, emotional freedom and technique, and others.
Yachna A Parwanda
In the last decade, Yachna A Parwanda, managing director of Qualihires, has made an indelible mark in the technology and engineering sectors in the UAE, India, and the APAC region. Qualihires Private Limited, an India-based technology and engineering recruitment consultancy founded in 2017 is a niche manpower solutions provider that provides a boutique of HR services across industries, domains, and positions to clients in India, the UAE, Singapore, and the United States. Qualihires, in collaboration with large multinational and national corporations, recruits well-educated and motivated professionals from the international market. Over 50 clients from various industries in India, the GCC and APAC have been successfully served by the company.
Raja Pantham
Raja Pantham is the owner of Digital Edge Business Solutions, a digital marketing firm founded with the mission of transforming small and large businesses through digital presence. Pantham has over 22 years of experience as a digital marketer and is a pioneer in preparing young minds for success in the digital marketing space. He has mentored two Indian firms in South Africa and Spain, as well as trained a group of NRI women entrepreneurs on how to use social media to help their brick-and-mortar businesses succeed. Pantham is a successful digital marketer who has also written two books and is an avid cyclist.
Sonica Aron
Sonica Aron, founder and managing partner of Marching Sheep, has worked with Pepsi, Vodafone, Roche Diagnostics, and ICI Paints. Aron, an XLRI graduate, launched Pepsi 200 ml for Rs 5 as the first woman HR manager station in Uttar Pradesh for PepsiCo. In 2013, Aron, a mother of two, founded Marching Sheep to help people's lives and careers. As a human resources and diversity and inclusion (D&I) specialist with over 20 years of experience, she has designed one of the most prominent D&I frameworks in India with a deep understanding of the real issues women, and people with disability face. Under Aron's leadership, Marching Sheep has grown leaps and bounds with global clients like Uber, Concentrix, Mercedes Benz, Reckitt Benckiser, Abbott, SBI cards, Indigrid, Sterlite Power, PepsiCo, JCB India, Continental Tyres, Diageo, Takeda, Lupin, Avery Dennison, Sony Music, etc. Marching Sheep has been recognised as the top 25 HR firms in India by Business Connect, and the top 10 in Delhi/NCR by Silicon India. Sonica has been listed among the top 10 women entrepreneurs in 2020 by Forbes India and top 100 digital influencers by Your Story, and the Woman entrepreneur of the year by Indian Achievers Forum at the 75th Atmanirbhar Bharat Summit.
Shree Dembla
Shree Dembla is a multi-faceted personality that works as an author, coach, speaker, consciousness facilitator, beauty queen, and miracle maker. Dembla, the founder and originator of an international online network known as 'Angels on Earth,' has influenced the lives of over 41,000 women through webinars and seminars for practising techniques and guided meditations to live a meaningful and magnificent life. Dembla may be seen on social media platforms imparting her wisdom and learnings for the good of society.
Dr Lalit Arora
Dr Lalit Arora, founder and CEO of KW Academy of Excellence and Dream Mindset Coach leads a community of over 10,000 thinkers and changemakers. Dr Arora, the bestselling author of 'Dream It,' is a TEDx Speaker and a panellist on CNBC Awaaz. Throughout his 25-year career, he has trained over 30 lakh people to strengthen their mindsets and help them manifest their desired dreams. Dr Arora, who received the Kotler World Award, is on a quest to help 10 lakh people attain their dream occupations using technological advancement and the power of manifestation.
Ankush
Ankush, a technology leader, has been named one of the top ten AI Influencers in the world in 2022. He is on a mission to enable users to communicate with any system using an AI virtual assistant such as a video bot, voice bot, or chatbot. Ankush has over two decades of experience building SaaS products and has led many startups and MNCs in Asia, North America, and Europe in generating multi-million dollar revenue through Pay Per Use (PPU), subscription, and licence fees. Ankush, who established the world's first and highest ROI-delivering human-centric conversational AI platform 'CoRover,' managed a peak team of 1,200 people and earned a peak software licence fee from customers worth $5 million per year. Over 750 million people worldwide use CoRover, a patent-pending platform. Ankush has been a keynote speaker and panellist at numerous national and international conferences, as well as on television.
Rajni Rani
Rajni Rani is the founder and MD of Mall of Tastes, a unique digital marketplace that offers a people-to-people and B2B connection. Her inability to find products that were right for her kitchen and taste led her to establish Mall of Tastes, a digital platform to make available unique and tasty products to distributors/customers around the world. The venture has been a huge success and she is looking to scale it up further. An online strategy expert, Rani is also the promoter of the well-established FMCG food brand Classy and is focused on expanding its presence. Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, she is also a finance specialist and a mother. She is also a UAE Golden Visa holder.
Amit R Gupta
Amit R Gupta, the owner of Amit R Gupta & Associates, is a well-known chartered accountant and lawyer who has specialised in income tax for about two decades. Gupta's hard work and positive attitude have earned him membership in the All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) and the ITAT Bar Council. In several interviews on channels such as Zee Café HD, Total TV, HarKhabar TV, and others, he has discussed income tax. Gupta is not only an experienced tax practitioner and attorney, but he is also the author of the best-selling book, 'One Stop Reference for Assessment and Appeals', published by Bharat Publishers. Income tax reports, tax guru, tax management, NIRC member's journal, taxman, and other publications have profited from his years of experience, which he has contributed through articles he has authored on various sections of the Income Tax Act. He has a big following on his YouTube channel, 'Advocate Amit Kumar Gupta', where he examines and analyses important judgments made under the Income Tax Act.
