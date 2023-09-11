Pioneering transformation: Collaborative venture of CIM Steel Industry LLC, Rhino Steel, Metal Care Center Factory LLC, and Aziz Steel

Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 4:24 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 4:32 PM

In a momentous stride towards industrial innovation, four distinguished companies—CIM Steel Industry LLC, Rhino Steel, Metal Care Center Factory LLC, and Aziz Steel—have united under the auspices of the Umm Al Quwain Industrial City Authority (UICA). The groundbreaking ceremony was honored by the esteemed presence of the chief guest, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla.

This consortium of industrial leaders has embarked on a pioneering journey to establish four distinct steel manufacturing and processing units. While retaining their individual autonomy, these units are poised to create a harmonious business environment that not only fortifies their individual growth but also contributes to the broader manufacturing sector in Umm Al Quwain, aligning perfectly with the UAE's 'Make it in the Emirate' initiative.

Under the preliminary agreement, these four industry stalwarts are set to transform 1.4 million sqft of land into a specialised metal zone, exemplifying collaborative synergy. While each company functions independently, they are interlinked in a manner that fosters mutual support, thus magnifying their collective impact. Their shared objective shall not only bolster Umm Al Quwain's manufacturing prowess the UAE's economic stature but also elevate UAE’s status as one of the pioneers in whole of Middle east to produce high quality Aluzinc coils.

Unique Investments

Each of the companies brings its unique expertise and investments to this collaboration.

CIM Steel Industry is committed to investing Dh250 million to establish a cutting-edge cold rolling mill complex with an installed capacity of 500,000 MT per annum.

Rhino Steel is investing Dh110 million to set up Middle East’s first ever fully automatic continuous coating line capable of producing 250,000 MT per annum of Aluzinc coils.

Metal Care Center Factory LLC is injecting Dh81 million into the establishment of a steel melt shop and a downstream long product rolling mill, offering an installed capacity of 200,000 MT per annum.

Aziz Steel, with an investment of Dh60 million, is initiating steel forming lines with a capacity of 120,000 MT per annum, producing roll-formed products like pipes, tubes, and aluminium products such has dry wall partition system, ceiling system under patented registered in UK and GCC with brand name 'Vision'.

Collectively, these four visionary companies are channelling nearly Dh501 million into capital expenditure. Once fully operational, their projected annual revenues of over Dh2 billion will underscore their dedication and the magnitude of their economic impact.

Community advantages

The implications of this collaboration extend beyond economic gains. The positive economic effects will be felt at both the individual and national levels, as these companies contribute to various revenue streams, including visa documentation, insurance, VAT, port handling charges, road tax, income from truck and trailer registrations, and corporate tax.

Collective ambition

The driving forces behind this monumental endeavour are CIM Steel Industry LLC, Rhino Steel, Metal Care Center Factory LLC, and Aziz Steel LLC. These companies, with their distinct backgrounds and areas of expertise, are united in their aspiration to fortify local manufacturing, regularise trade Imbalance, reduce dependency on imports, and wholeheartedly engage with the UAE government's vision of 'Make it in The Emirate'.

The partnership between these companies and the Umm Al Quwain Industrial City Authority exemplifies the potency of collective ambition, setting the stage for a flourishing future in the heart of the UAE's industrial landscape.