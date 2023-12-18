PIOCCI Gulf brings a dialogue with Mohan Das Pai on 'Start-up India'

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 6:53 PM

PIOCCI Gulf Chapter welcomed over 100 delegates, including academicians and top entrepreneurs from the Indian diaspora in UAE the event — A Dialogue with Mohan Das Pai.

The event took place at India Club, Dubai on December 10 and it was also joined remotely by the officials of Chanakya University in Bengaluru India to which Pai is on the board of governors. Pai is awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award by the government of India. The PIOCCI executive committee members led by Mohan and S Venkatesh from MCA Gulf welcomed the guest

The focus of the talk was how India transformed into a start-up nation and its journey over the last few years that has shaped its economy as well as leadership stature in world politics. The huge potential between India- UAE bilateral trade relationship was covered during the talk. Mr Mohan Das Pai also highlighted to contribution of NRIs and the Indian diaspora towards achieving the economic and cultural aspirations of the country. PIOCCI Gulf executive members Satish Mayya, Bala Kumar, and Ravi Chand were also present.

PIOOCI has emerged as an organiser and support for various Indian ministries, state government corporates and delegates interested in visiting the UAE and vice versa.