Pinpoint Fitness expands its youth obstacle training model to Abu Dhabi and Nairobi

Pinpoint Fitness, the Dubai-based youth fitness centre specialising in parkour and obstacle course training, has announced the opening of two new branches.

The launch of the Deerfields Mall location in Abu Dhabi was followed by the launch of a new franchise in Nairobi, Kenya. The Nairobi branch is the brand’s first international franchise, representing a significant milestone in Pinpoint’s global growth strategy.

Founded in Dubai with a philosophy rooted in “accuracy before speed,” Pinpoint Fitness has established three successful branches in Dubai by prioritising structured progression, technical control, and purposeful coaching over intensity alone. The brand’s programmes are designed to help children and teenagers build physical capability, self-confidence, and discipline through systematic, step-by-step advancement across increasingly demanding obstacle-based challenges.

A defining element of the Pinpoint model is its commitment to inclusive development. Classes are structured to benefit all children, including those on the autism spectrum and with neurodiverse needs, with sessions designed to support coordination, focus, and confidence in a safe and encouraging environment. Parents regularly report measurable improvements in their children’s everyday lives – from greater self-regulation and spatial awareness to increased social engagement and confidence.

“This expansion is about proving that our model works anywhere children need structured, purposeful physical development. What we have built in Dubai – a system that develops technique, builds confidence, and delivers visible results – is something every child deserves access to, whether they are in Abu Dhabi, Nairobi, or beyond,” said Samer Hijazi, Founder, Pinpoint Fitness.

The two new openings reflect a deliberate, two-pronged approach to growth. The Abu Dhabi branch, situated in Deerfields Mall, extends Pinpoint’s UAE footprint beyond Dubai and brings its child development programmes to families across the Emirates. With three well-established Dubai locations already operational, Abu Dhabi was a natural next step in deepening the brand’s regional presence.

The Nairobi franchise, meanwhile, signals the beginning of Pinpoint’s international expansion chapter. By licensing its proven obstacle course-based methodology to a franchise partner in Kenya, Pinpoint is laying the groundwork for a scalable global network that can bring structured youth physical training to children in new markets with genuine local relevance.

Both openings are guided by the same core mission: to deliver a highly effective physical, cognitive, and social development programme to children through movement classes that are progressive, safe, and measurably impactful.