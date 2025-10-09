Pink Cooking Challenge spreads awareness for Breast Cancer with flavour and purpose

The 10 edition of Pink Cooking Challenge hosted by Dr Rajul Matkar on October 4, at Rove La Mer, was a vibrant celebration of health, creativity, and community, all in support of Breast Cancer awareness month.

The event brought together 80 enthusiastic participants who showcased their culinary talent through 27 remarkable dishes, each infused with shades of pink and powerful messages of hope. From nutritious creations to decadent desserts, the challenge highlighted how food can be both beautiful and meaningful when it supports a greater cause.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of early detection, regular screenings, and women’s wellness, blending Dr Rajul’s passion for integrative health with the joy of cooking.

The event was supported by leading sponsors who came together to make the occasion truly memorable, reaffirming the impact of collective action in promoting women’s health.

With laughter, inspiration, and pink energy all around, the Pink Cooking Challenge was more than just a competition, it was a reminder that when women support each other, powerful change begins.