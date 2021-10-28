Pick Perfect: The App That’s Shaking Up the Daily Fantasy Sports World
Launched this September is the Daily Fantasy Sports App Pick Perfect, which is destined to shake up the industry.
Pick Perfect is a uniquely developed gaming app that provides gamers with an exceptionally thrilling experience. The app is developed to give back to both the players and society at large. Pick Perfect offers potentially the biggest prize pool in the history of the daily fantasy sports world that still stands a chance to increase.
The Pick Perfect app company was founded by Mike Borukhov, an avid sports gambler who learned that most gaming odds don’t favor you as the player and sought to change this. Developing Pick Perfect was his vision of bringing back the odds to the gamers. This was an evident market gap, and the company was quick to spot it and come up with a perfect multiple-choice "test" to challenge users and bring the odds back in their favor. Mike partnered with his friends, Bryan Price, who serves as the Chief Finance Officer, Bradley McBride, the Chief Brand Officer, Jonah Saya, the Chief Technology Officer, and Amanda Heath, the Chief Operations Officer to develop Pick Perfect.
Pick Perfect is an elite DFS app that gives the audience better odds, with an opportunity to potentially win more than it has ever been witnessed in the industry. Pick Perfect currently features the NFL, with a weekly contest consisting of 10 multiple choice questions that any sports fan can answer. In fact, the questions are drafted to accommodate any adult over 18 years of age with basic sports knowledge or inclination for raffles or prize pools.
This is a unique approach that makes Pick Perfect stand out in the market. Most of the daily fantasy sports apps are based on setting up a weekly line-up which is not the case with Pick Perfect. This unique, simple, and effective questioning approach by Pick Perfect will definitely shake up the industry.
With only $20, you will gain yourself an entry to the weekly NFL contest. The good news is that you stand a chance to acquire up to 500,000 entries to increase your chances of winning the prize pool. All other prizes will also be converted to money. Presently, Pick Perfect is doing an NFL weekly contest where the audience has to submit their entries by Sunday at 11 AM ET. Though not currently sports gambling, Pick Perfect is set to include golf, tennis, UFC, NHL and the NBA in the near future, in part of their preparation to get into the sportsbooks and other gambling ventures. This will enable the platform to provide an all-around thrilling gaming experience with a life-changing opportunity.
Giving back to society is also part of Pick Perfect's mission, and they're committed to making it a reality. They will channel a part of the prize pool to charitable causes with their newly launched charity Field of Dreams, slated as the first beneficiary. The gamers also have the chance to vote for the ideal charity that they want to benefit next.
Please visit the links below to download Pick Perfect’s app: