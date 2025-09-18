Phoenix Homes wins ‘Best Single Office Brokerage’ at Arabian Property Awards 2025

Phoenix Homes has been awarded Best Real Estate Brokerage, Single Office, UAE at the Arabian Property Awards 2025, part of the globally recognized International Property Awards. The win caps off a record-breaking summer for the Dubai-based brokerage, which also recently secured the listing for the largest residential property currently on the market in Dubai.

Founded in 2021 by Myles Bush and Martin Hyre, and later joined by Nathan Kirkham, Phoenix Homes has rapidly grown into one of Dubai’s most respected brokerages. Known for its agent-first model, high standards, and exceptional client service, the firm has carved out a reputation as the go-to agency for experienced brokers and high-end clients.

“This award is a proud moment for our entire team,” said Myles Bush, co-founder and chairman of Phoenix Homes. “It reflects everything we’ve worked hard to build. From day one, we wanted to create a brokerage where top agents could thrive, clients would receive the highest level of service, and performance would be properly recognized.”

Phoenix shook up the market when it introduced its 80 percent commission model, one of the most competitive in the region. But while the generous structure helped attract attention, Bush is clear that the commission alone isn’t what sets Phoenix apart.

“People often focus on the commission split, but what really makes Phoenix different is the standard of our people. We’ve built a team of highly experienced, service-driven brokers who consistently perform at the top of the market.”

Unlike many firms that prioritize headcount, Phoenix takes a deliberately selective approach to recruitment. It cherry-picks talent, inviting only the most driven and experienced agents to join the team.

“We’re incredibly selective with who we bring on board. Phoenix isn’t open to just anyone; it’s a company built by invitation only. We look for agents who are already operating at a high level and who want independence without sacrificing support. That’s the formula that’s produced the results we’re seeing.”

The difference is evident across the business. Phoenix doesn’t rely on a few star agents carrying the brand; every broker is a standout performer. The strength of the team is reflected in the company’s consistent results, reputation in the market, and ability to secure high-value listings.

The award follows a landmark summer for Phoenix. July 2025 marked the highest-performing month in the company’s history, with strong results across both the off-plan and secondary markets. During this period, Phoenix was also selected to market a record-breaking residential mega-mansion in Al Barari, currently the largest home for sale in Dubai. The listing underscores the firm’s growing presence in the luxury and super-prime space.

“To be entrusted with a property of that scale speaks volumes about the brand we’ve built. It’s not just about sales numbers; it’s about quality, trust, and being known for delivering at the highest level.”

The Arabian Property Awards, now in their 30th year, celebrate excellence in real estate, architecture, design, and development. Judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts, the awards are part of the International Property Awards program, widely recognized as one of the industry’s highest honors.

For Phoenix, the win reflects not just commercial success but a deeper cultural impact. In just four years, the company has grown from a bold new entrant to a serious industry force, a brokerage that champions agent empowerment, client experience, and market innovation.

“Phoenix is about freedom, performance, and integrity. We’ve created an environment where top agents are empowered to succeed, without the red tape or outdated structures that hold so many back. When you remove those limits and surround yourself with the right people, incredible things happen.”

The model has resonated with agents across the city. Phoenix offers experienced professionals a chance to work autonomously, keep more of what they earn, and operate within a team of like-minded, high-caliber peers. The invite-only structure has become a mark of prestige in the market, with many brokers aspiring to join what is now one of the most sought-after agencies in Dubai.

“We’ve shown that it’s possible to run a high-performing business while keeping your standards high and your team tight. It’s not about hiring everyone. It’s about building the right team, supporting them properly, and setting clear expectations.”

Looking ahead, Phoenix plans to continue its strategic expansion, growing its footprint while maintaining the values that earned this latest recognition. The company remains focused on sustainable growth, strong leadership, and delivering exceptional results.