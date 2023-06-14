Phoenix Business Advisory welcomes Bollywood icon Nargis Fakhri as brand ambassador

Phoenix Business Advisory is the premier Indian homegrown brand specialising in providing HNIs with seamless business migration services to the US and Australia

In the spirit of helping Indian businesses expand into the USA, Phoenix Business Advisory has partnered with Bollywood icon Nargis Fakhri as ambassador for its USA Business Migration Programme — Paving the Way for Global Success.

Fakhri's selection as the brand ambassador bolsters Phoenix Business Advisory’s branding efforts as the foremost business migration service provider, given her illustrious career as an acclaimed actress and model with a rich Indian-American heritage. With her exceptional achievements in the entertainment industry, she brings a unique perspective and a progressive mindset to the role.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Phoenix Business Advisory on their remarkable journey," expressed Fakhri. "Their commitment to provide tailor-made solutions for Indian and Middle East entrepreneurs venturing into the US market is truly commendable. I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity to contribute to such a wonderful endeavour, and I am excited to play a significant role in supporting Indian entrepreneurs as they strive for success."

Welcoming Fakhri as the global brand ambassador, M P Singh, CEO, Phoenix Business Advisory, added: "We are delighted to have Nargis Fakhri on board with us. Her fresh and contemporary perspective aligns perfectly with our company's principles and mission. With her immense talent and influence, we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in promoting our brand and services to clients looking to expand their businesses in the US."

The US offers many business growth opportunities, accompanied by noteworthy benefits such as access to free education and federal benefits for the families of Indian entrepreneurs.

Phoenix Business Advisory has garnered the trust of over 300 successful business owners in India. Boasting a strong foothold in key regions including the UAE, India, Australia, and the US, reinforced by a team of immensely knowledgeable immigration advisors, Phoenix Business Advisory’s expertise and deep understanding of the immigration process, gives it a unique position to guide clients seamlessly towards their goals, ensuring effective results.

