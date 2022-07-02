‘Philippine Week’ announced at Al Maya Supermarkets

by Rhonita Patnaik Published: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 12:00 AM

Al Maya Supermarkets recently held ‘Philippine Week’ in Dubai to celebrate the Independence Day of the Republic of the Philippines. Kamal Vachani, group director and partner, Al Maya, said: “We are excited to announce the ‘Philippine Week’ across Al Maya Supermarkets in Dubai. We hope this will be a huge success by attracting a large number of Filipinos as well as other nationalities.”

The ‘Philippine Week’ was inaugurated by Renato Duenas Jr., consul-general of the Philippines in Dubai and Northern Emirates. Duenas appreciated Al Maya’s efforts in promoting the Philippines products in the UAE and organising the special week on the occasion of the 124th Philippines Independence Day.

Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses in the region.