Philippine consul-general in Dubai hails 128th independence day, lauds Filipinos’ role in UAE

Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III, Philippine Consul-General in Dubai, conveyed his warmest greetings to the Filipino community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, as well as to all friends and partners across the UAE, in celebration of the nation’s 128th anniversary.

In his message, the consul-general said that this year’s celebration, themed ‘Freedom. Future. History,’ encourages reflection on the Philippine nation’s journey.

“It reminds us that our freedoms were won through courage and sacrifice. Philippine history continues to shape our identity and values. It pushes us to keep building a brighter future for generations to come and to honor Filipinos around the world who contribute so much to our country and to the world.”

In the UAE, the Filipino community stands as a living expression of the Filipino spirit. Across homes, hospitals, schools, hotels, offices, construction sites, businesses, and institutions, Filipinos contribute with strength and the highest standards of professionalism. Filipinos care, teach, heal, manage, innovate, as well as invest, build, and lead. In doing so, Filipinos enrich the country that has welcomed them while preserving the values of family, faith, resilience, and bayanihan.

This message resonates even more deeply as the UAE observes the Year of the Family in 2026. Families are the foundation of strong communities and thriving nations. For many overseas Filipinos, family is both an inspiration and a source of strength. The Filipino commitment to family reflects a shared value that strengthens the bonds between our two countries and contributes to the social fabric of the UAE.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai remains committed to serving our kababayan and strengthening the enduring friendship between the Philippines and the UAE. Our work is guided by the conviction that every Filipino abroad deserves responsive public service, meaningful connection, and opportunities to thrive with dignity,” the consul-general said.

The story of Filipinos in this country is one of mutual respect, shared prosperity, and people-to-people ties that grow from strength to strength. We thank the UAE for being an open, tolerant country, offering Filipinos fertile ground in which to grow and flourish.

“My fellow Filipinos: let us cherish our freedom, honor our history, invest in our future, and strengthen the families and communities that sustain us. Let us carry our identity with pride, and continue contributing to the progress of both the Philippines and the UAE with renewed hope and purpose. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!”