Pets Station announces expansion of pet care products range in Abu Dhabi

As pet ownership continues to rise across the UAE, Pets Station, one of the nation’s most trusted names in pet care, has announced a major expansion of its product range and service offerings to better serve the growing community of pet owners in Abu Dhabi. The development reinforces Pets Station’s commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate pet care easily accessible to all pet lovers.

Founded on the principles of care, quality, and accessibility, Pets Station offers a wide range of essentials for all kinds of pets, including cats, dogs, birds, reptiles, and fish. Its shelves now feature an extended selection of nutritious food, grooming supplies, hygiene products, accessories, and bedding, enabling pet owners to find everything they need in one place.

“Our goal has always been to make reliable, high-quality pet care solutions accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Abdullah Al Shamsi, owner of Pets Station. “As pet ownership continues to grow in the UAE, we’re evolving to meet customer needs while maintaining the compassion and trust our community values.”

As part of this expansion, the brand has introduced a dedicated grooming and hygiene range, offering pet-safe shampoos, dental kits, brushes, and accessories designed to enhance the comfort and well-being of animals. Pets Station’s premium aquarium collection has also seen increasing popularity among fish enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi.

Beyond retail, Pets Station actively promotes responsible pet ownership through awareness campaigns. Their educational initiatives and positive perception towards healthy pet keeping highlight the importance of nutrition, hygiene, and emotional care.

“Pets Station is not just a store, it’s a platform for fostering a culture of empathy toward animals,” a company spokesperson noted. “We aim to support every pet owner with our pet keeping knowledge, expertise, and tools to foster the little companion’s growth responsibly.”

With both in-store and online channels, the company continues to enhance convenience through next-day delivery and a seamless digital shopping experience. Pets Station plans to expand its presence further across the UAE in the future. Introducing eco-friendly and innovative pet care solutions aligned with modern lifestyles is the ultimate goal.

For more information or to explore the full range of products, visit: www.petsstation.ae.