Personal Injury Attorney Robert Simon Represents the Future of Law
The legal system is perhaps the only field that has not evolved much through the decades.
The old brick-and-mortar style of litigation has led to a preconceived notion about lawyers globally. Whether it is business, labor, tax, or property law, the perception of the US legal system remains unchanged among clients. This is where personal injury attorney Robert Simon has stepped in to revolutionize the legal system and change how litigation functions outside the courtroom. He is the co-founder of Justice HQ and The Simon Law Group, two law platforms that not only improve the ways legal proceedings move but also mentor aspiring lawyers to be unstoppable in their careers.
Robert was born in Pittsburgh to a lower-middle-class family. His father, a truck driver, and mother, a homemaker, struggled to provide for their 5 children. As the eldest, Robert, and his twin brother Brad, felt it was their responsibility to step in and help. Robert took it upon himself to keep his immediate family, friends, and even other relatives happy and financially well-off. During his childhood, Robert saw his uncle become paralyzed in a wreck and watched his lawyer fight for his employee rights against his employer. The incident remained etched in his mind, inspiring him to pursue law and become a voice for the voiceless.
Shortly after high school, Robert and his brother Brad went to Washington, D.C. to study law. After obtaining a degree from Pepperdine University in California, Robert started working as an injury attorney at a small law firm. Once he had a few years of experience under his belt, he decided to take a leap of faith and start his own solo practice. He launched the firm in 2009 with almost zero savings based on a strong foundation of grit and determination. Cases immediately came rolling in and within the first few months, Robert needed help. He called his younger brother Brandon to assist him, making Brandon the firm’s first official recruitment. In 2010, he asked his twin brother Brad to join as a partner and form The Simon Law Group. Since then, the three brothers never looked back.
Over the next 3 years, The Simon Law Group grew from 3 to 20 employees, and after 5 years, the firm was hitting record-setting verdicts for the injured. The brothers were able to relocate their parents to a better home and fulfilled their childhood dreams of bringing financial stability to the family. In 2020, The Simon Law Group had already taken the legal scene by storm, becoming the largest civil trial firm in the country and expanding to 5 other locations nationwide with more than 70 employees. The Simon Law Group was not only changing the archaic landscape of the litigation industry but also the structure and mentality attached to it.
Following the success of The Simon Law Group, Robert founded Justice HQ, an exclusive membership for plaintiff attorneys. The platform offers an ideal alternative to the traditional law firm environment where new lawyers can have 24/7 access to experienced guidance. Going forward, Robert wants to leave behind his legacy by transforming the way trials and litigations happen globally. He wants to grow The Simon Law Group to 50 other locations, each having thousands of members mentoring lawyers for the future.