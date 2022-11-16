Perfetti Van Melle partners with actyv.ai to drive digital maturity and growth across its business partner ecosystem

Wed 16 Nov 2022

actyv.ai, a category creator in the Enterprises SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has announced its partnership with Perfetti Van Melle India, one of the market leaders in confectionery and chewing gums in India. The collaboration will be aimed at bringing Perfetti’s business partners on a single, seamless technology platform to enable focused engagement, ensure revenue protection and build operational efficiencies for the company.

On the actyv.ai platform, Perfetti will digitally onboard and off-board credible suppliers and distributors, powered by actyv Score along with rule-based discretionary workflow. The platform will empower the business partners with embedded payment option buy-now-pay-later and insurance to secure allied business risks.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director at Perfetti Van Melle said, “Our partnership with actyv.ai is a unique proposition that provides amazing opportunities to grow through multiple embedded offerings including the pathbreaking BNPL.”

Darshan Bhatia, director sales, added, “For us, it is a strategic choice to adopt a robust platform that empowers our partner ecosystem with digital capabilities and data-based decision making.”

Raghu Subramanian, founder and global CEO of actyv.ai, also stated: “Perfetti Van Melle branded products are household names touching lives across the length and breadth of our country. They are known for innovating constantly to create unique tastes to match local preferences in the geographies in which they operate. We, at actyv.ai, are very excited to work with India business team to bring about transformation in their partner ecosystem through our world-class embedded offerings. We are committed to this vision and to build a long-lasting global partnership.”