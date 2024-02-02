Pearson opens bookings for new PTE Core English proficiency test for Canadian economic migration visa purposes

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 10:45 AM

Pearson, the world’s leading learning company, today announced that bookings are now open for PTE Core, its newest English language proficiency test. PTE Core received approval from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) last year and can now be taken to provide proof of English language proficiency for permanent economic immigration to Canada or Canadian citizenship. The first PTE Core tests can be taken from February 12 onwards.

PTE Core is a new addition to the Pearson Test of English portfolio, sharing many of the unique characteristics of PTE Academic. It is a two-hour, computer-based exam taken in a test centre environment that tests four key English language skills: speaking, listening, reading, and writing. The key difference is that PTE Core is relevant for the vocational test taker, designed with a real-life, non-academic focus. It was created to meet Canada’s specific migration needs and the IRCC’s language proficiency requirements but could be used to assess the English proficiency of vocational test takers in any country.

Gio Giovannelli, president of the English language learning division at Pearson, said: “We are excited to roll out PTE Core to test takers across the world. It was designed to test real-life language skills and allows test takers to showcase their proficiency and be themselves in English. Whether people are looking to work, study or migrate to Canada, there’s a Pearson English language proficiency test that suits their requirements.”

Every year, Canada welcomes hundreds of thousands of permanent residents, temporary foreign workers (TFWs), students, and visitors. Canada also supports the reunification of families and the protection of refugees and persons at risk. With an increased focus on supporting Canada’s economic resurgence and post-pandemic growth, IRCC is increasing its levels plan to further address the growing demand for the coming years. With high demand in Canada for professionals in areas such as nursing, engineering and web development, the approval of PTE Core arrives at a good time for test takers and opens new opportunities for Pearson.

PTE Core was created in response to Canadian economic migration needs. Alongside this, PTE Academic was accepted from August 2023 by IRCC as an approved English proficiency test for all Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa applications – it is already recognised by more than 97 per cent of universities and 95 per cent of colleges in Canada. The UK, Australian and New Zealand governments also accept PTE tests for all visa applications. PTE Academic is also accepted by 100 per cent of Australian, New Zealand and Irish Universities and 99 per cent of UK universities.

The fully digital PTE Core test is delivered through Pearson VUE, the computer-based testing business of Pearson. The latest AI technology, calibrated and reviewed by human raters, is used for scoring and biometric data collection provides enhanced security measures. These cutting-edge technologies ensure the provision of an impartial and highly accurate test of a test taker’s English language proficiency.

Furthermore, test takers can book PTE Core online up to 24 hours in advance, take advantage of year-round worldwide test centre slots and receive their results on average within two days.

PTE Core will be rolled out across Pearson’s existing network, with more than 400 PTE centres in 118 countries. This includes 25 test centres across Canada.