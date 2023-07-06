Pearl Initiative signs MoU with ImInclusive Ltd

Under the MoU, both parties will work together to undertake research, training and information sharing in areas of common interest relevant to corporate accountability, diversity and inclusion

Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 5:32 PM

The Pearl Initiative, a non-profit organisation focused on corporate accountability and transparency in the Gulf region, announced that it has joined forces with ImInclusive, the UAE’s first certified social enterprise to drive inclusivity and diversity throughout the Gulf region’s workforce. ImInclusive connects people of determination (POD) from across the MENA region with potential employers, enabling equal employment opportunities.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Pearl Initiative headquarters in Sharjah marks the beginning of an impactful collaboration towards addressing the pressing need for adequate employment opportunities for people of determination in the GCC. Under the MoU, both parties will work together to undertake research, training and information sharing in areas of common interest relevant to corporate accountability, diversity and inclusion. By leveraging their collective expertise and resources, they aspire to create a lasting impact and set new standards for workplace diversity in the region.

Yamama Al-Oraibi, CEO at the Pearl Initiative, welcomed the collaboration as a significant stride towards raising awareness on the importance of workplace diversity across the private sector in the Gulf Region. "At the Pearl Initiative, we recognise the transformative power of inclusive workplaces that embrace diversity in all its forms. Through our collaboration with ImInclusive, we aim to shine a spotlight on the benefits of disability inclusion in the Gulf region's workforce. By promoting equal opportunities, we strive to create an environment where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can contribute and thrive. Together, we are dedicated to driving a paradigm shift in corporate practices and fostering a culture of diversity that benefits both individuals and businesses alike."

Hafza Qadeer, CEO at ImInclusive, emphasised the urgent need for a change in mindset regarding the integration of people of determination into the workforce. “Disability inclusive employment is a clear, critical and urgent action that we must include in our recruitment, our sustainability strategies, and our corporate accountability models today. We can change lives and the mindset of entire communities away from just the charity model of disability inclusion through employing talented people of determination in equitable, respectful, progressive careers. We must ask ourselves: are we building inclusive and future-ready workforces?”.

The MoU between the organisations symbolises a united commitment to driving lasting change in the inclusion of people of determination across all sectors of the workforce, by cultivating a truly inclusive workforce that celebrates diversity and ensures equal opportunities for all.