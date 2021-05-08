Peace of mind assured for Mitsubishi customers

Al Habtoor Motors, the official distributor of Mitsubishi in the UAE, has lined up an exciting array of benefits for Mitsubishi SUV customers during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The offer promises a rewarding drive with Mitsubishi — the best value Japanese vehicles with a hassle-free drive — until Ramadan 2022.

The monthly starting prices are equally tempting, with the Montero Sport starting from Dh1,247; the legendary Pajero at Dh1,736,; the seven-seater Outlander from Dh1,351; the Eclipse Cross from Dh1,239; the cross-over ASX from Dh988 and the stylish seven-seater multi-utility SUV — Xpander from Dh1,020.

All vehicles come with free insurance, free registration, free service and free fuel for one year.

“This year we are going the extra mile to make it an enriching experience. We want our customers to enjoy their drive rather than worry about repayments,” said Nassib Nassar, GM marketing — Al Habtoor Motors, Mitsubishi.