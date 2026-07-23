Peace Homes Development named title sponsor of the 9th Golden Excellence Awards

Peace Homes Development has announced its partnership with Vertex Events as the title sponsor of the 9th Golden Excellence Awards, scheduled to take place on July 25, 2026, at the prestigious Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai.

The prestigious evening will be held under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Minister and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, UAE, continuing a proud legacy of recognising and celebrating excellence since 2014.

A key highlight of this year's edition will be a special panel discussion on the theme, "The UAE Year of Family: Building Stronger Families, Stronger Communities and a Culture of Coexistence." The discussion reflects the UAE's strong emphasis on family values and social cohesion and aligns with the national vision of building a more connected, inclusive and harmonious society.

With a strong reputation in the Middle East's event management industry, Vertex Events has built a diverse portfolio of international conferences, business exhibitions, cultural programmes, social initiatives, corporate awards and high-profile events. The company has also played an active role in promoting cultural exchange and community engagement through its initiatives and programmes.

Among its notable achievements is the successful organisation of more than 10 flagship events at Expo 2020 Dubai, including the first-ever Blockchain Summit in Expo's history, as well as the International Property Show in London. Since 2000, Vertex Events has also been actively involved in promoting the Urdu language and cultural heritage through the organisation of Mushairas and other cultural programmes, strengthening its commitment to preserving cultural traditions while creating platforms for dialogue and engagement.

The 9th Golden Excellence Awards promises to bring together distinguished guests, business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, media personalities and cultural luminaries for an evening dedicated to recognising remarkable achievements and celebrating the spirit of excellence, creativity and leadership.

The event will serve as a platform to honour those who continue to make a meaningful impact in their respective fields while highlighting the values of innovation, collaboration, tolerance and cultural harmony that continue to define the UAE's remarkable journey.