PBC mobile app brings Dubai’s business community closer

The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai is taking business networking to the next level with the PBC Mobile App. Designed for today’s fast moving business environment, the app provides a convenient digital platform where entrepreneurs, companies, professionals, and business leaders can connect, discover opportunities, and build valuable business relationships.

Led by Khurram Khawaja, secretary-general, PBC Dubai, the initiative aims to build a stronger and more connected business community by bringing people, businesses, products, and services together on one platform.

One year free

As part of this special initiative, PBC Dubai is offering members of participating Business Councils and Business Groups under Dubai Chamber of Commerce free access to the PBC Mobile App for the first year.

Everything in one app

Member directory: Find and connect with business owners, professionals, and companies through a searchable directory.

Marketplace: Promote your products and discover products offered by other businesses.

My products: Showcase your products to potential customers, business partners, and members.

Products I need: Post your requirements and connect with businesses that can provide what you need.

Services I need / services I provide: Find professional services or promote the services you offer within the business community.

Events: Stay updated on networking events, seminars, and business activities.

Chat: Connect directly through instant messaging, audio, and video communication.

News and announcements: Stay informed about PBC news, business updates, and important announcements.

Jobs: Discover employment opportunities and connect businesses with professionals.

Connecting businesses with new opportunities

Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global business hub, supported by a dynamic business environment and initiatives that encourage companies to establish, grow, and expand.

The PBC Mobile App supports this environment by helping businesses move beyond traditional networking and turn connections into real opportunities.

Business connectivity is no longer limited to meetings and events. With the PBC Mobile App, your business network is available at your fingertips.

Download now: The app is available on Google Play and Apple App Store.