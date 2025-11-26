PBC Dubai hosts successful journalist meetup to strengthen media collaboration

Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai organised a well-attended Journalist Meetup in Dubai, bringing together leading members of the local media fraternity for an evening of interaction, discussion, and partnership-building.

The event began with a warm welcome address by Shabbir Merchant, chairman of PBC-Dubai, who expressed his gratitude to the media for their consistent support in highlighting the council’s activities and promoting the Pakistani business community in the UAE. He emphasised the importance of open communication and strong relationships between PBC and the media sector.

This was followed by an insightful presentation by Iftikhar Ali Tatlah, vice- chairman for Events and Media at PBC-Dubai, who spoke about PBC’s key achievements over the past year, upcoming initiatives, and strategic plans. He also highlighted important media regulations and the essential role of responsible reporting in strengthening community institutions.

Kamran Ahmed Riaz, senior vice-chairman at PBC-Dubai, delivered a special note of appreciation, acknowledging the media’s cooperation, timely coverage, and commitment to promoting PBC’s efforts across various platforms.

Noor Karim Afridi, vice-chairman for Finance and Member Engagement at PBC-Dubai, shared valuable insights on member engagement, emphasising the council’s continued efforts to enhance interaction, support members’ professional growth, and foster stronger business networking opportunities.

During the session, Khurram Khawaja, general secretary, PBC-Dubai, introduced the upcoming PBC Mobile App, designed to streamline communication, improve member accessibility, and provide real-time updates on council events and initiatives.

A highly interactive open discussion followed, where media professionals shared constructive suggestions for improving PBC’s outreach, visibility, and communication strategies. The council appreciated the feedback and assured that the recommendations would be incorporated into future planning. PBC-Dubai engaged media partners and emphasized the importance of UAE regulations in PBC reporting.

As a gesture of appreciation, the chairman and board of directors of PBC-Dubai presented certificates of appreciation to journalists in recognition of their outstanding contributions and continued support to PBC-Dubai and the Pakistani business community in the UAE.

The evening also featured a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate the upcoming UAE National Day, celebrating the spirit of unity and the strong relationship between Pakistan and the UAE.

The event concluded with a networking dinner, providing an excellent opportunity for meaningful interaction between PBC leadership and media dignitaries.

PBC-Dubai extends heartfelt thanks to the media community for their participation, encouragement, and commitment to strengthening the voice of the Pakistani business community in the UAE.