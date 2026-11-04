Pay10 announces strategic partnerships at Dubai FinTech Summit 2026

Pay10, a UAE-regulated financial technology company, announced a series of strategic partnerships, commercial agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) at Dubai FinTech Summit 2026. The announcements support the UAE’s transition towards real-time, interoperable and account-based payments, in alignment with the Central Bank of the UAE’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) Programme.

Pay10’s partnerships with GEMS, Jumbo Electronics, Bikanervala, Allday, Just Gold and Save In Gold span education, retail, food and beverage and specialised commerce. With live deployments at GEMS, Bikanervala, Allday and Just Gold, Pay10 is extending its payment ecosystem across consumer and business transactions.

Pay10 brings together instant payments, Open Finance, digital accounts, domestic card infrastructure and merchant payment acceptance through an integrated platform.

Directly integrated with Aani, Pay10 enables instant payments and supports account-based payment experiences. Its Open Finance capabilities allow consumers to securely connect supported bank accounts, access consolidated financial information and monitor spending through one application. Its Jaywan issuance capabilities enable eligible wallet customers to access domestic card payments across POS terminals, ATMs and e-commerce channels.

For merchants, the platform offers Pay by Pay10, Pay by Bank, card acceptance, interoperable QR payments, payment links and digital payouts. Its proprietary POS application, QR and soundbox solutions are supported by an in-house Terminal Management System.

Through supported account-based payment methods, merchants can access funds in real time, improving cash flow and reducing payment acceptance costs, with potential savings of up to 70 per cent in applicable use cases. Pay10 also reports transaction success rates exceeding 90 per cent.

The partnerships with GEMS and Jumbo Electronics aim to expand payment choices and improve collection efficiency across education and retail.

Pay10 also announced MoUs to explore emerging financial use cases. Its partnership with Yalla Financial Solutions, part of Fintra Holding, will explore bank-account-based wallet funding through Open Finance.

Its collaboration with TotalPay will enable TotalPay to access Pay10’s merchant payment acceptance capabilities through its technology platform and integrations, expanding payment choices and simplifying adoption.

Dr Waleed Sadek, founder and CEO of Yalla Financial Solutions, said: "We are pleased to explore this strategic collaboration with Pay10, reflecting our shared vision of building a more connected and accessible financial ecosystem. Through Open Finance and account-based wallet funding, we aim to unlock new opportunities for seamless digital payments and enhance the financial experience for businesses and consumers across the region."

Harry Gill, founder and chairman of Pay10, said: "The UAE has laid the foundations for the future of finance, and our goal is to make it accessible to everyone. Pay10 is building a UAE-based alternative payment ecosystem that brings together domestic payment infrastructure, Open Finance, accounts, cards and merchant solutions. Our partnerships with GEMS, Jumbo Electronics, Bikanervala, Allday and Just Gold reflect growing confidence in this vision. We remain committed to advancing the UAE’s financial ambitions through a connected, interoperable ecosystem built to scale globally."

With further agreements, product launches and integrations in development, Pay10 aims to expand its consumer and merchant capabilities across the UAE and international markets.